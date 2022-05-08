100 years ago

May 8, 1922

HOXIE -- Citizens of Hoxie are promised a rare treat by Prof. Lucian Sharpe Dunaway, trick zoologist, who allows that he is planning to take Theodore, his pet bear, up that way calling. Theodore has had a more or less eventful career almost from the day he accrued to the professor through a dicker, which included six bee gums, a fish pond, 18 copies of the professor's "Life of Jeff Davis", and a goat hide. Theodore's name was "Teddy" until one day, the professor saw a display of flapper lingerie in a show window, all placarded up with the intimate name on each item. So Theodore's name became Theodore.

50 years ago

May 8, 1972

CONWAY -- Chief Justice Carlton Harris, of the Arkansas Supreme Court, told members of the spring graduating class at State College of Arkansas Saturday night that they should take immediate aim on "intolerance, fear, and hate." He said that newspapers provide daily evidence that intolerance, fear, and hate have become an every day part of most people's lives. Justice Harris listed the population explosion and air pollution as some other problems with which the graduates must deal. "While no generation can solve all its troubles," he added, "each must try as hard as it can." Dr. Silas D. Snow, president of SCA, conferred 465 degrees, including 55 master degrees.

25 years ago

May 8, 1997

CONWAY -- Amber Betts wants to box. For the past year, the Conway ninth-grader has been training four nights a week -- running, jumping rope, hitting the speed bag and sparring with her little brother. But Amber, 15, may have to slug it out in court before she gets another real fight in the ring. On Tuesday, Amber's parents filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Little Rock in an attempt to force their daughter's acceptance into sanctioned amateur boxing events in Arkansas. The lawsuit charges that longtime Little Rock boxing coach Ray Rodgers and the U.S. Amateur Boxing, Arkansas Association have twice denied Amber the chance to enter tournaments. The lawsuit alleges that Rodgers told Amber's coach that "So long as he is the president of Arkansas Amateur Boxing, no females are going to be allowed to compete in any events sanctioned by U.S.A. Boxing."

10 years ago

May 8, 2012

HELENA-WEST HELENA -- At the start of a federal trial over Arkansas Senate district lines Monday, Secretary of State Mark Martin said District 24 was purposefully drawn to include the northern half of Crittenden County. In his testimony, he declined to comment on the motivation behind the new mapping. The trial in Helena-West Helena is over whether the district was drawn to dilute black voters' chance to elect the candidate of their choice. Black politicians and politicos from the area raised concerns before the boundaries were approved last summer. The case is Future Mae Jeffers v. Mike Beebe. It seeks to prohibit Arkansas from using the district boundaries approved by the state Board of Apportionment and make the state draw districts that the plaintiffs say would better serve black voters in northeastern Arkansas, particularly in Senate District 24.