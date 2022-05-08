Pop Up in Bluff a hit for visitors

It was all sunshine and mild temperatures as about 400 people filled Main Street late Saturday morning for Pop Up in the Bluff.

Jason Duren, an event coordinator, said about the visitors, "The group's vibe is happy, like, 'We're outside and enjoying ourselves. It's a beautiful day.'"

The free, one-day annual event started at 11 a.m. and lasted until 3.

As a young man sang a piece from "Hamilton" from a makeshift stage, eight food trucks vied to satisfy customers' appetites by filling the air with delicious and tempting aromas.

"Everyone is taking advantage of the variety of offerings. There's chicken, fish, barbecue, cheesecake, ice cream and more," Duren said.

Along with the food trucks, about 45 retail vendors like Bluff City Threads, Ivory's Sweet Treats and D Virtuous Diva Boutique transformed the Main Street cityscape from Barraque to Fourth Avenue into a carnival-like happening.

Justin Brazeale, Topanga Scents owner, reported "strong sales" of their all natural plant-based laundry and hand soaps designed for people with sensitive skin.

"It's a way to build my business. I'm making new contacts and adding to my Facebook following," Brazeale said about participating in the Pop Up.

Crystal Jennings of Woodlawn, who came to the event with her daughter Lily, 11, and niece Hazel Thompson, 8, said she looked forward to attending such festivals.

"I love to support our community," she said, as she looked at a windchime she was thinking about getting her mother for Mother's Day. "We all came here to do that."

Jennings said she'd already purchased a necklace and some art made by Elizabeth Sadler.

As for the girls, both nodded their heads excitedly when asked if they were enjoying themselves.

"They got to spend their own money so they think that's worth the trip right there," Jennings said.

Down the way, Grady Walker struggled a little to carry a couple of sacks of purchases he'd made at the event.

"I'm having a fine time," he said, adding that he'd come just for the food. "I loaded up on burgers and fries."

Organizations like SEARK College, the Reform Alliance, Jefferson Regional Medical Center, Advancing Health Literacy Program and others offered community information.

Joy Blankenship, Pine Bluff Downtown Development executive director, said about the day's "way-larger-than-expected" turnout: "I think people are hungry to get out (after covid), plus the great weather played a factor. ... Our committee is beyond thrilled."

A view from downtown

The event was billed as an economic development event designed to bring people to the downtown area, Blankenship said.

Visitors are often surprised at the new buildings in the downtown area such as the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center or the new Pine Bluff Main Library.

The Arts and Science for Southeast recently renovated and opened two additional facilities to their campus and across the road, the planned Friendship Aspire Academy Arkansas is under construction.

The completion of phase I of the Main Street Streetscape Project that extends from the Jefferson County Courthouse to Fourth Avenue was also instrumental in changing the downtown landscape. Work included widening sidewalks with bump outs designed to accommodate table or vendor tables, lighting, trees and more.

Phase II starts this summer and will repeat the process from Fourth to Eighth avenues.

---

Byron Tate of The Commercial staff contributed to this story.

Madison East, 7, of Benton, who was at Pop Up in the Bluff with her mother Rebecca and her grandmother Kathy Tynes of Pine Bluff, checks out some plants that were for sale. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)



A couple of bicycles await the return of their riders who were sitting under a tent and having a bite to eat at Pop Up in the Bluff on Saturday in downtown Pine Bluff. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

