Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded April. 11-15.

C&W The Landings Apartments, LLC.; Woodcock Realty Holdings, LLC., to The Landings United, LLC., 13200 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock.Tracts 3 & 6-7, Hillvale, $14,950,000.

Commissioner In Circuit to First Security Bank, Ls1-9 B84, Original City Of Little Rock, $7,000,000.

3600 Richards Road, LLC., to Richards Road Realty, LLC., 3600 Richards Road, North Little Rock. L4 B1, Springhill Farm Development, $6,242,400.

Spanish Viento Apartments, LLC., to Shakti Capital Dreher Holdings, LLC.; Coots Viento, LLC., 5701 Dreher Lane, Little Rock. Ls2-4, Oliver And Basham, $5,900,000.

Clifton Warehouse Leasing, LLC., to OE Holding Company, LLC., 1301 East 8th St., North Little Rock. L1, 8th Street Industrial, $3,000,000.

William Parkinson; Jessica Parkinson to Shay Zohar, 21605 Waterview Drive, Roland. L31 B1, Waterview Estates Phase II,I $1,960,000.

Oxford Inn, Inc., to Titan General Contractors, LLC., Pt W/2 SE 30-3N-10W, $1,100,000.

J. Hoffman Properties, LLC., to Naomi Morinaka Kameoka Living Trust, L10 B5, Richland, $1,001,500.

Liberty Construction, LLC., to Kevin D. Breniman; Jillaine G. Breniman, 38 Falstone Drive, Little Rock. L15 B135, Chenal Valley- Falstone Court, $897,945.

City Of North Little Rock to Haybar Properties, LLC., Ls1-3 & 10-11 B41, Original City Of Argenta; Ls2-4, Faucette’s Triangle In Argenta; Pt Blk 50, Original City Of Argenta; Pt SW NW & Pt NW SW 35-2M-12W, $830,000.

Richard Hall, II; Lydia Hall to Rebecca Thyret, Pt NE NW 10-3N-14W, $650,000.

Bobby Edmonds; Kimberly Edmons to Craig S. Murphy; Charlotte E. Murphy, 13323 Eagle View Lane, Roland. L1, Lyman’s Replat- Lamb, $646,900.

Lyon Drug Company Maumelle, Inc.; Bradley’s Maumelle Pharmacy to MFD Wallace Holdings, LLC., 1701 Club Manor Drive, Ste 200, Maumelle. Unit 200, Maumelle Professional Building HPR, $642,000.

Sharla B. Massey to Margaret A. Johnston; The Spruce Street Trust, 1021 N. Spruce St., Little Rock. L16 B7, Hillcrest, $615,000.

Gilbert Robert Arnold; Peggy Marie Arnold; Gil And Peggy Arnold Revocable Trust to Wanda L. White; White Family Trust, L122 B13, Chenal Valley, $570,000.

Kathryn E. Goffe; James C. Goffe(dec’d) to Tia R. Van; John T. Van, 9721 Holly St., Cabot. Pt SW SE 21-4N-10W (L2, Lacy Acres Unrecorded), $566,000.

Michael David Zehr; David R. Zehr, And Mary A. Zehr Revocable Trust to Kyle David Hunt; Ashley Nicole Hunt, 53 Longlea Court, Little Rock. L168, Longlea, $550,000.

Clifton Family, LLLP., to Blue CK Lindsey Road, LLC., Pt NW 17-1N-11W; Ls1-2, Circle K Lindsey, $550,000.

Karen Denise Gattis; Gattis Living Trust; Patricia Marie Anslow; Patricia Marie Anslow Living Trust to Lauren Patricia Parrish; Andrew Joseph Amaro, 1121 N. Tyler St., Little Rock. L12 B8, Hollenberg, $540,000.

Richard Sisk; Shea Sisk to Cynthia K. Miller, 9724 Hickory Heights Drive, Sherwood. L11, Miller’s Heights, $525,000.

Renaissance Homes, LLC., to Fred D. McCoy, III; Rena R. McCoy, 110 Natural Trail, North Little Rock. L1729, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase XXIV-A, $506,000.

Icon Homes, LLC., to Kimberly Rae Bhama, 8 Crosswood Court, Little Rock. L4 B4, Wildwood Place, $481,500.

RayMeagan Properties, Inc., to Kanis Investments, LLC., Pt NW NE 8-1N-13W, $479,000.

Midsouth Property Management, LLC., to Freedom F. Perkins; Silvia P. Flores-Perkins, 23 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L10 B1, Fletcher Valley, $463,200.

Jimmy Crossfield; Vanessa Cross-field; Ron Keltner; Virginia Keltner to Al-Joy Properties, LLC., 5200 Road, North Little Rock. Pt SW 8-2N-12W, $460,000.

Gwendolyn Childs Jones; Gary D. Jones to William G. Carbary; Connie Fox Carbary, 3 Northwest Court, Little Rock. L8, Candlewood Section 1, $460,000.

Patrick Murphy; McKenzie Mourot Murphy to Hugo B. Morais; Maisa Morais, 5 Cleveland Circle, Little Rock. L6, Pleasant Hill Replat, $450,000.

Haybar Properties, LLC., to MEO, LLC., 601 S. Ringo St., Little Rock. Ls1-3 B262, Original City Of Little Rock, $425,000.

Rodney C. Cheatham; Therese M. Cheatham; The Cheatham Living Trust to Jimmy J. Ward; Sara K. Ward; Jimmy J. And Sara J. Ward Revocable Trust, L6 B5, Wildwood Ridge Phase III, $410,000.

Laura K. Pritchett; Paige Cline to Ebrahim N. Karimjee; Nadine Sabir, L17 B27, Maumelle Valley Estates, $409,900.

Ampler Development, LLC., to John Borrow, LLC., 2505 Ark. 161, North Little Rock. L1, King Burger, $400,000.

Equity Trust Company/ Jiang Liu Roth IRA to Bryan A. Brown; Tiffany L. Brown, 103 Rocky Valley Drive, Maumelle. L11 B8, Maumelle Valley Estates, $393,000.

Michael Hickmon; Sarah Hickmon to Michael Dean Alford; Catharine G. Alford, L5 B65, Chenal Valley, $389,000.

Michael Letsch; Leslie Letsch to Shernette Andrea Coleman; Eric C. Coleman, 131 Beaver Creek Lane, Maumelle. L16 B23, Maumelle Valley Estates, $387,500.

Charlie Easton Mitchell; Estate Of Corene M. Mitchell(dec’d) to Thelma M. Kisling, L195, Miller’s Crossing Phase 3, $385,000.

Community Health Centers Of Arkansas, Inc., to I-40 RV Land, LLC., Pt SW NE 7-1N-12W, $385,000.

Don Edward Raines; Cynthia W. Raines to Chrystal Fullen; Charles Robert Fullen, 8 Cambay Court, Little Rock. L181, St Charles, $380,000.

J. E. Simpson; Norma Simpson to James Ryan Cash; Jennifer Lee Cash, 19116 Summershade Drive, Little Rock. L7 B3, Wildwood Ridge Phase I, $380,000.

Angela M. Littrell to Branden Mikal Lytle; Frances Amanda Amick, 2622 Valley Park Drive, Little Rock. L59, Pebble Beach Woods, $375,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC., to Victor Edwards, 25 Short Leaf Lane, Little Rock. L2 B4, Copper Run Phase IIA, $374,700.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC., to Garrett Benson; Marlee Benson, L7 B4, Copper Run Phase IIA, $367,075.

Eleanor DePriest to ALRM Little Rock, LLC., 3301 W. Capitol Ave./ 510 Brown St., Little Rock. Ls1-3 B1, Kimball Annd Bodeman, $365,000.

Brian P. Pezza; Scott M. Pezza; Estate Of Peter Paul Pezza(dec’d) to Peter Sidarous, L28 B22, The Villages Of Wellington, $361,000.

Wildwood Partners, LLC., to Melody Harrison, Pt S/2 SE 27-2N-14W, $360,000.

Ashley Michelle Galloway; Ashley Galloway Living Trust to Raheem Par-ham, 5 Bordeaux Court, Little Rock. L776, St. Charles, $356,000.

Jennifer Catherine Bingaman; Daniel Asher Bingaman to Chad Erwin Benson; Kathryn Elizabeth Benson, 2521 N. Rodney Parham, Little Rock. L8 B22, Pleasant Valley, $350,000.

Isaiah61, Family, LLC., to Robert L. Wilson; Catherine M. Flagel Wilson, 2116 Gap Creek Drive, Sherwood. L9B B7, Glenn Hills Replat, $345,000.

Jason C. Oborn; Corrina M. Oborn to Darrell Mawell; Cynthia Maxwell, 16 Shady Lane, Jacksonville. L9, Shady Acres, $339,900.

Billy Stain Construction, LLC., to John Joseph Drummond; Mia Chartell Johnson, 17012 Willow Creek Drive, Sherwood. L96, Bent Tree Estates, $338,550.

William D. Ruth; Cristina Pena Ruth to Amy M. Fecher; David Shawn Fecher, 5800 Elk River Road, North Little Rock. L13 B14, Overbrook, $338,500.

Jamie Atilano; Maria G. Atilano to Juan Jose Reyes Soto, 4512 Austin Drive, North Little Rock. L4 B4, Lakewood Northeast, $329,900.

Brad S. Pastor; Susan R. Pastor to Heather Thompson Brister; Bobby Thompson, 5101 G. St., Little Rock. L1 B41, Pulaski Heights, $312,500.

Tracey A. Wirges; Katie M. Wirges to Landon C. Hope; Brianna C. Hope, L203, Leawood Heights 3rd, $310,000.

Kelli Martin Geary to Ammar Rupani, 5 Mount Pilot Court, Little Rock. L66, Charleston Heights Phase II, $305,000.

Kenneth Taylor Adams to Danny W. Burnett, 412 Chenal Woods Drive, Unit 133, Little Rock. Unit 133 Bldg 100, Chenal Woods HPR, $300,000.

Deere Construction, LLC., to Isiah Woodard; Alberta M. Woodard, L35, Millers Glen Phase 6, $300,000.

Jerry Paul Armstrong; Amanda Gail Armstrong to Marvin Esters; Pamela Esters, 35 Coronado Circle, North Little Rock. L61 B20, Indian Hills, $289,500.

Michael D. Clowers; Dana M. Clowers to Dustin Hoppe; Marcela Mayorga, L439, Otter Creek Community Phase III-B, $288,750.

Riverview West, LLC., to Robert Fendley; Kimber Fendley, Unit 1106, Clinton And Sherman HPR, $285,000.

Jimmie Faye Davis Way Dunn; Jimmie Faye Dunn Revocable Trust to Wesley Petrus; Misty Jones, Lot A, O’Neal Replat- Park Hill NLR, $275,000.

Sharon Ingold; Heslep Living Trust to Dean Erickson; Victoria Erickson, 2403 Batesville Pike, Sherwood. Pt NE SE 13-3N-12W, $274,900.

Jeffrey L. Elmore; Suzanne M. Elmore to Nicholas B. Priest; Holly D. Priest, 11 Foxboro Cove, Jacksonville. L99, Foxwood Phase V, $272,500.

Allison Order to Brent Cummings; Bethany Cummings, 5 High Point Cove, Little Rock. L13 B11, Parkway Place, $270,500.

Ralph L. Breshears to Xavier C. Raino, 110 Montpellier Drive, Maumelle. L274, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $270,000.

James Alfred Davis; Georgia Marie Davis to Robyn Blaylock, 4704 N. Cypress St., North Little Rock. L8 B67, Park Hill NLR, $264,000.

Jerry Wilkerson to Javimeleshe Francisco Cruz Figueroa, 17317 Crooked Oak Drive, Sherwood. L51, Bent Tree Estates, $260,000.

Edward W. Smith; Deborah J. Smith to Steve Whittington Brown, L20, Hillsborough Phase I, $258,000.

James A. Sykes to Sarah M. McPhillips; David Scott, 1322 Jennifer Drive, Little Rock. L147, Marlowe Manor Phase II, $256,400.

Tony Aaron Hall; Erin Hall to Maria E. Lasso DeLaVega; Hannah E. Lasso DeLaVega, L23, Edgepark $252,000.

Lynn B. Mayhan; R & B Trust to Daniel M. Atnip Ls6-7 B4, Midland Hills, $250,000.

Nirvana A. Manning to Brock Hy-land; Virginia Scout Simmons, 224 N. Palm St., Little Rock. L1 B6, Elmhurst, $250,000.

Kalen Coleman; Theva Coleman to Bradley K. R. Schmidt; Mandy L. Schmidt, 11817 Shady Ridge Drive, Little Rock. L78, Sandpiper Creek $250,000.

Stephanie Spurgat to Derek Raiford, 11901 Southridge Drive, Little Rock. L28 B5, Walton Heights, $250,000.

David Nelson; Vicki Nelson to Amy Laurina Wetzel Coker; Cameron Coker, 11565 Ridgetop Drive, Sherwood. L52 B1, Woodruff Creek, $242,150.

Johnathan Goodwin; Julia Goodwin to Adam Glasier; Alexandra Glasier, 31 Varennes Court, Little Rock. L11 B98, Chenal Valley, $240,000.

Gander Mattox to Erica M. Scott; Christopher L. Scott, 1901 Saratoga Drive, North Little Rock. L21 B30, Indian Hills, $238,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Zakary Shrontz, 8801 Northwood Creek Drive, North Little Rock. L2, White Oak Crossing, $235,101.

Emma Kate Lybrand to Christopher J. Pierce, L68, Shannon Hills East, $235,000.

Randall Gilbert to Edward W. Gilliam; Ana Franke, 803 Ouachita Circle, Little Rock. L397, Briarwood, $226,000.

Danny E. Arendt; Connie Arendt to Lauren Marie Murisa; Egide Murisa, 5825 N. Cedar St., North Little Rock. L48 B221, Park Hill NLR, $225,000.

Tony U. Allen; Tony Undrae Allen; Treameaka D. Allen; Treameaka Devon Allen to Katreece Wright, 6004 Reveille Court, Jacksonville. L169, Base Meadows Phase IA, $225,000.

Juanita J. Mikell to Stephen Watkins, 1026 S. Claremont Ave., Sherwood. Pt N/2 SE NE 18-2N-11W, $224,000.

Nela Ruth Higginbottom; Robert Bruce Higginbottom to Danny R. Ford; James R. Pimders III, L22 B58, Lakewood, $220,000.

Rebecca F. Herndon; The Rebecca F. Herndon Revocable Trust to Michael Andrew Snow, 8122 Alvin Lane, Little Rock. L195, Sheraton Park Section D,$215,000.

Odella Group, LLC., to TIA Investments, LLC., 9701 Nash Lane, Mabel-vale. Pt NE SW 3-1S-13W, $215,000.

Karilyn Brown; Karilyn Brown Revocable Trust to William Parker See, 8320 Holiday Drive, Sherwood. L2, LL Brown, $210,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Joshua Byrd; Katandria Smith, 8605 Westwood Creek Drive, North Little Rock. L38, White Oak Crossing, $209,015.

Nathan Cruthis to Michelle Esentan, L5 B12, Park Hill NLR, $207,000.

Timothy A. Wooldridge; Paula J. Wooldridge to RR4 OPCO 1, LP L68 B4, Pike View, $207,000.

Diana Green; Angela Frazier; Billy Joe Baker(dec’d) to Christopher Michael Noble, 13091 Mesquite Trail, Jacksonville. L16, Jaxon Terrace Phase 8, $205,000.

Joseph Delgado to Karli Capps, 418 Johnson St., Little Rock. Ls9-10 B6, CS Stifft, $205,000.

Joshua Samuel Jones; Hunter Jones to Tod M. Ybarra; Tiffany Gill-ham, 1815 Fair Park Blvd., Little Rock. L9 B18, Cherry And Cox, $205,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Antionette McFee, 30 Laney Loop, Little Rock. L36, Stagecoach Meadows, $204,965.

Kelley J. Glenn; Chad P. Glenn to John Gary Tharp, 401 S. Pine St., Little Rock. L12 B10, Plateau, $200,000.

Estate Of James W. Sheren(dec’d); Jennifer S. Sandlin to Katherine Wehmann, 9 Hampshire Circle, Unit 9, Little Rock. Apt 108, Berkshire Park HPR, $200,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to ESA Homes, Inc., L20, Stagecoach Meadows, $191,040.

Charles L. Wideman; Samantha M. Wideman to Kylie Merkley; Matthew Merkley, 5200 Stone Ridge Lane, Cabot. Pt SW 11-4N-11W, $190,000.

K & H Properties, LLC., to Kris Ann Brower, L1, Kitchens, $189,900.

Jason D. Bolden; Sarah C. Keith-Bolden to Legacy REI Properties, LLC., 721 S. Valentine St., Little Rock. L7 B7, Kimball & Bodeman, $189,500.

Mateo Tol Guacas; Mateo Tol Guarcas to Joyce J. Prempeh, 4425 Schaer St., North Little Rock. L12 B8, Holead, $187,000.

Shaunta D. Miller to RR4 OPCO 1, LP L11 B3, Hicks Interurban, $187,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC., to Joseph Edward Lukacs; Joseph Edward Lukacs Living Trust; Tammy Jo Lukacs; Tammy Jo Lukacs Living Trust, L11 B116, Chenal Valley- Orle Neighborhood Phase 2, $185,000.

Memphis CashFlow, GP., to MechamLA Investment, LLC., 3817 N. Cedar St., North Little Rock. L6, Fausett’s Replat- Hackett Place/Park Hill NLR, $184,900.

Marty White; Martin White; Tracy White to Addison Talmage Johnston, 14 W. Avalon Drive, North Little Rock. L2 B4, Heyden ‘s North Little Rock Heights, $184,000.

Kyle Barrix to HSL Group, LLC., L5, Hayley Heights, $183,400.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP., to Ervin Stolzfus, L1 B5, Jansen, $183,000.

Stephen Davenport; Melissa Davenport to Barry J. Pippenger, L207, Rolling Oaks Phase I, $182,000.

Desirae Williams to RR4 OPCO 1, LP L178, Faulkner Crossing Phase 3, $181,000.

Heath Thomas Warbriton; Richard T. Warbritton to Scott Hicks, 2209 Stonewood Court, Sherwood. L32, Chestnut Ridge, $180,000.

Elizabeth A. Patton to Shelby J. Stewart, 110 Markhaven Drive, Sherwood. L25 B4, Autumnbrook Annex, $178,000.

Marsha Gottsponer to Randall L. Gilbert, 22 Reservoir Heights Drive, Little Rock. Unit 22 Bldg 4, Reservoir Heights Condominium HPR Tract A, $176,000.

CHB Properties, LLC., to Karen Denise Horton, 4624 West Drive, North Little Rock. Lot A, Pleasant View, $175,000.

Geoffrey Joseph; Cherese Jones to Czenthia T. Grant, 14 Fawns Point Cove, Little Rock. L52 B3, Deer Meadow, $174,500.

Rausch Coleman Homes, Little Rock, LLC., to Shakirra Foster, 24 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock. L210 B2, The Parks At Mann Road, $172,590.

Ruth Pasquine to Five Aces, LLC., Ls2-3 B37, Original City Of Argenta, $170,000.

Abtin Mehdizadegan; Kathleen Lestage Mehdizadegan; Kathleen Le-stage to Victor R. Richardson, 5518 N. Locust St., North Little Rock. L55B B4, Pike View, $170,000.

CHB Properties, LLC., to Jane Israyelyan, 1704 W. Long 17th St., North Little Rock. L2 B15, Lasker, $161,500.

TCB Investments, LLC., to Michael Devon Hren, 1814 Moss St., North Little Rock. L10 B16, Missouri Pacific, $161,000.

Bennie Mark Craig, Jr., to Keith Norris, 7926 N. Claremont Ave., Sherwood. L16, White Oak Heights, $160,000.

Keenean Kelly; Sedric May; Michael Kelly; Nichole Canada; LaTasha Hayes; Quinton Kelley; Billy J. Kelly(dec’d) to Big Rock Innovative Properties, LLC., 7301 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Pt SW NW 1-1N-13W, $160,000.

Scott Mark Investments, LLC., to Sharif Mahmood, 914 West 43rd St., North Little Rock. L11 B1, Henry $160,000.

Sandra K. Savoy; Jessica D. Savoy; Jessica D. Brown; Hunter Brown to That Church, Ls14-15, HM Tucker, $159,900.

Jonathon S. Sackett to Joann A. Martinez, 1224 Lee Mac Drive, Jacksonville. L7, LeMac, $156,000.

Vickie T. Nguyen; Vickie T. Le; Phong Nguyen to Hien Thi Duong; Phuong Ngoc Tran, L48, North Hills Manor $152,000.