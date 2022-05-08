Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

Post time noon

LEE'S LOCK Manhattan Up in the seventh

BEST BET Burrow Down in the first

LONG SHOT Mammoth Spring in the fifth

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 3-12 (25%)

MEET 213-616 (34.6%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $34,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

BURROW DOWN*** has lost a late lead in consecutive second-place finishes, and she was scratched out of a sprint Friday for new and winning trainer Chris Hartman. QUALITY CHROME was forwardly placed in a third-place finish against stronger maiden allowance rivals. MAKEMEBELIEVE is adding blinkers following a one-paced race against better, and she is lightly raced and likely to improve.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Burrow Down;Arrieta;Hartman;5-2

3 Quality Chrome;Garcia;Mason;3-1

7 Makemebelieve;Evans;Robertson;6-1

8 Autostrada;Castillo;Asmussen;3-1

1 Miss Wow Wow;Quinonez;Asmussen;9-2

6 Distorted Secrets;Bailey;Deville;10-1

5 Purrfect Mistress;Esquivel;Garcia;12-1

4 Cadillac Lady;Court;Feilner;30-1

2 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

VIOLENT PASS** was compromised by a wide trip in a clear second-place finish, and he has early speed and carries fewer pounds with an apprentice rider aboard. DOC IRWIN lacks speed, but he has finished full of run in back-to-back races. FUNANDFUNNY has finished no worse than fourth in his past six races, and he keeps a winning apprentice rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Violent Pass;Bailey;Hewitt;5-2

5 Doc Irwin;Wales;Witt;4-1

2 Funandfunny;Jordan;Loy;10-1

4 Brody Boucher;Gonzalez;Jacquot;8-1

9 Bold Minister;Garcia;Richard;12-1

10 Unembellished;Diaz;Broberg;8-1

1 Braska;Harr;Cline;10-1

7 The Heat Is On;Borel;Dixon;12-1

1a Hard to Park;Harr;Cline;10-1

8 Dancing Cossack;Castillo;McKnight;9-2

11 My Little Tipsy;Alicea;Rhea;12-1

3 Major Chance;Quinonez;Fires;15-1

3 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, 3- or 4-year-olds which have never won three races, claiming $25,000

HAPPYMAC** is dropping to the lowest price of his career, and he has exceptional early speed and is the one to catch. MARVIN contested the pace in a second-place finish at this condition, and he is capable of running his best from on or off the pace. ESPIONAGE has lost a late lead in consecutive races against similar, and he races for high percentage trainer Robertino Diodoro for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Happymac;Castillo;Asmussen;4-1

1 Marvin;Quinonez;Asmussen;5-2

9 Espionage;Franco;Diodoro;4-1

3 The Feature;Arrieta;Hartman;9-2

5 Charliecando;Gonzalez;Broberg;6-1

8 Wipe the Slate;Bailey;Haran;8-1

6 Name Rejected;Garcia;Villafranco;8-1

2 The Rock Says;Jordan;Williams;15-1

7 Tiz McNamara;Court;Feilner;30-1

4 Purse $60,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

KERSHAW** is unbeaten in three races since an addition of blinkers, and he is a good finisher in a field with plenty of front-running types. ROAMING UNION defeated $20,000 claimers by nine widening lengths, and he was claimed by a leading stable. DECISION MAKER is taking a slight jump in class following consecutive determined victories.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Kershaw;Franco;Wilson;5-1

7 Roaming Union;Cohen;Diodoro;7-2

6 Decision Maker;Arrieta;Van Berg;9-2

2 Market Analysis;Castillo;Diodoro;2-1

1 Bourbon Frontier;Alicea;Wilson;6-1

8 Truculent;Gonzalez;Cox;8-1

5 Alex Joon;Garcia;Schultz;10-1

4 Morocco;Hiraldo;Compton;15-1

5 Purse $30,000, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

MAMMOTH SPRING** was caught in the final strides in a similar spot March 31, and the beaten post-time favorite is adding blinkers for new trainer Norman McKnight. AUX ARCS set the pace and held on well in a vastly improved second-place finish, and he is lightly raced and likely to show more. HIGHTAIL COWBOY earned a competitive Beyer figures when finishing a non-threatening second behind an impressive winner just eight days ago.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Mammoth Spring;Castillo;McKnight;8-1

8 Aux Arcs;Garcia;Witt;5-2

10 Hightail Cowboy;Esquivel;Stuart;7-2

6 Botany;Canchari;Moquett;15-1

13 Diesel Fuel;Court;Jackson;8-1

14 Cats Gotta Chance;Castillo;Hewitt;10-1

5 Warning Label;Harr;Cline;6-1

9 Lou's Arrow;Jordan;Martin;5-1

4 Point Blank;Quinonez;Fires;8-1

2 Other Times;Bailey;Rhea;12-1

3 Howl Yeah;Boulanger;Dimmett;20-1

1 Full Buck Moon;Court;Loy;30-1

7 Taylor Town;Borel;Williams;30-1

12 Uncle O.G.;Torres;Reynolds;30-1

6 Purse $106,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

DEFENDER*** has shown versatility in consecutive wins at the meeting, and he is spotted well at a slightly lower claiming price. CHARCO is a restricted stake-placed sprinter, who has finished in the money in all nine of his races. TOWN CHAMP has finished in the exacta in 10 of 13 races at Oaklawn, and he finished second behind the top selection earlier in the meeting.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Defender;Quinonez;Asmussen;2-1

6 Charco;Castillo;Asmussen;4-1

3 Town Champ;Alicea;Hewitt;6-1

8 Stormin Hongkong;Gonzalez;Richard;8-1

10 You Vee Cee;Bailey;Deville;12-1

12 Cave Run;Hiraldo;Broberg;15-1

5 Overtaxed;Diaz;Moquett;6-1

11 Violent Gigi;Esquivel;Contreras;15-1

4 Bear Alley;Arrieta;Hartman;20-1

2 Deflater;Harr;Cline;30-1

1 Seiche;Jordan;Haran;20-1

7 Long Term Thinking;Franco;Duncan;15-1

7 Purse $40,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $25,000

MANHATTAN UP**** appears to hold a clear class advantage, and the beaten favorite has worked smartly since his last race. SAQEEL is moving up a claiming condition following a game front-running victory, and he is not a need-the-lead type. DR JACK was stake-placed as a 3-year-old, and powerful connections are dropping to contend.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Manhattan Up;Cohen;Diodoro;2-1

10 Saqeel;Garcia;Schultz;5-1

4 Dr Jack;Castillo;Asmussen;4-1

11 Southerner;Saez;Calhoun;12-1

3 A.K. Safari;Diaz;Broberg;12-1

7 Arrival;Borel;Borel;12-1

6 Wartime Hero;Esquivel;Contreras;8-1

5 Englander;Gonzalez;Broberg;6-1

1 Restoring Hope;Bailey;Haran;12-1

2 Last Martini;Harr;Fires;20-1

9 Galactic Empire;Jordan;Martin;12-1

8 Purse $106,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

SHOTSKI** has been consistently competitive while racing at a much higher class level in 2022, and the sharp sprinter has proven two-turn ability. GO WEST raced close to the pace in a competitive third-place finish, and notice the runner-up came back to win. PATS PROPERTY is the speed drawn closest to the rail, and he is a wire-to-wire threat with a clean break.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Shotski;Arrieta;Hartman;4-1

8 Go West;Saez;Calhoun;9-2

2 Pats Property;Bailey;Haran;8-1

3 Palace Coup;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

4 V.I.P. Who;Gonzalez;Broberg;12-1

6 Prioritization;Garcia;Calhoun;8-1

9 Luck of the Draw;Franco;Diodoro;5-1

1 Beachwalker;Castillo;Asmussen;5-1

5 Schmooze;Quinonez;Asmussen;20-1

9 Purse $110,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

LONG WEEKEND** is a local stake winner who earned strong Beyer figures in three races this season at Fair Grounds, and subsequent breezes in Kentucky appear strong. JALEN JOURNEY broke poorly in a useful return from a layoff, and the classy veteran just missed winning a graded stake last fall at Laurel. HOME BASE has an allowance win and second-place stake finish at the current meeting, and he figures to be near the lead from start to finish.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Long Weekend;Diaz;Amoss;5-2

4 Jalen Journey;Castillo;Asmussen;7-2

6 Home Base;Esquivel;Contreras;6-1

2 Lykan;Gonzalez;Mason;5-1

3 Seven Nation Army;Canchari;Moquett;4-1

1 Macron;Quinonez;Asmussen;6-1

8 Royal Daaher;Arrieta;DiVito;12-1

7 Heart Rhythm;Franco;Duncan;10-1

10 Purse $125,000, 1 3/4 miles, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

VENTURE FORTH** exits a competitive second-place finish at this level, and he recorded a determined victory in February and he also is a winner at a marathon distance. ORIGINAL INTENT has plenty of marathon experience to draw from, and he ships from New York following a fourth-place marathon finish at Aqueduct. BLUERIDGE MOUNTAIN has won three consecutive races at standard route distances, and he is the one to beat if able to run this far.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Venture Forth;Gonzalez;Villafranco;8-1

4 Original Intent;Garcia;Combs;4-1

9 Blueridge Mountain;Saez;Sharp;7-2

6 Indian Gulch;Arrieta;Van Berg;12-1

5 Hardly a Secret;Diaz;Broberg;5-1

13 Leader of Men;Canchari;Moquett;5-1

7 Something Natural;Esquivel;Contreras;10-1

1 Stock Deal;Bailey;Hartman;12-1

11 Flatout Winner;Quinonez;Litfin;20-1

10 Coal Truth;Jordan;Petalino;20-1

2 California Swing;Hiraldo;Holthus;20-1

14 Cashanova;Franco;Diodoro;12-1

12 Mega Max;Harr;Cates;30-1

3 Southern Rags;Franco;Jackson;30-1