North Little Rock notebook: Rising river spurs park, trail warning

Rising river spurs park, trail warning

The city of North Little Rock is warning residents the Arkansas River is on the rise.

The river level is expected to rise 17 feet or more over the week, according to a Facebook post from the city. The city asked residents to be mindful of water on the city's riverfront trails and parks.

The city said the river rise will affect several parks that are adjacent to the Arkansas River, including Burns Park, Campbell Lake Park and the Cooks Landing area. The city said if the river level reaches 16, it may close the Burns Park Soccer Complex.

Annual LGBTQ+ film event returns

The Kaleidoscope LGBTQ+ film festival will return in person from May 19-22.

The film festival will be held at the Argenta Community Theatre.

This year will be the eighth annual Kaleidoscope LGBTQ+ film festival, which is hosted by Central Arkansas Pride. The festival will feature "thought-provoking films document LGBTQ+ lives truthfully and with respect," according to a news release.

"These events will bring our film festival to new levels and will be quality, fun-filled entertainment for the Central Arkansas community" said Central Arkansas Pride's Executive Director Zack Baker in a statement. "We are also excited about the opportunity to engage with local LGBTQ+ filmmakers and help them expand their knowledge and careers."

Film passes for the festival will cost $50 while tickets to individual screenings will cost $10.