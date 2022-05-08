ROUGHRIDERS 5,

TRAVELERS 0

Jack Leiter, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, picked up his first victory of the season Saturday night, limiting the Arkansas Travelers to two hits in six innings in a victory for the Frisco RoughRiders in front of an announced crowd of 7,028 on at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas.

Leiter (1-2), who played for Vanderbilt, struck out five and walked none.

Ezequiel Duran and Blaine Crim each hit home runs for Frisco, which outhit the Travelers 7-5.

Designated hitter Joe Rizzo led the Travelers with two hits.

Crim hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning to start the scoring and connected on a two-run home run to left in the seventh inning to cap the scoring. Duran hit his home run in the fifth inning and doubled home a run in the seventh.

Arkansas starter Peyton Alford (1-1) struck out 3, walked 4 and gave up 4 hits in 3 2/3 innings.