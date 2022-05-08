Sample ballots posted for primaries

Jefferson County Clerk Shawndra Taggart announced Wednesday that sample ballots are now uploaded online for the May 24 primaries.

Voters can go to www.voterview.ar-nova.org/voterview and enter their registration information to see their absentee or provisional ballot associated with the selected election.

Results also show early voting sites and voting locations.

"You have a choice of three types of ballots for the May 24th primary -- Democratic, Republican and nonpartisan/judicial," said Taggart. "You can only vote one."

According to Taggart, the nonpartisan/judicial candidates will also be on the Democratic and Republican ballots.