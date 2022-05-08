Sarita Karol Robinson - Jacob Augustin Poirrier





Sarita Karol Robinson and Jacob Augustin Poirrier exchanged wedding vows at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Rusty Tractor Vineyards. Officiating were the Revs. Deborah Bell and William H. Robinson Jr., grandfather of the bride, both of Theressa Hoover Memorial United Methodist Church.

The bride is the daughter of Shelly and Paul Ehenger of Salem, Ore., and the late William H. Robinson III of Little Rock. Her grandparents are the Rev. William and the late Sara Robinson and the late Carolyn and Gene Wilkins, all of Little Rock.

Parents of the groom are Judy and John Poirrier of Monticello. His grandparents are the late Jesslyn and Lynn Poirrier Sr. of Scott, La., and the late Bonnie and Wyman Swindle of Shreveport.

The ceremony site was decorated with arrangements of white and peach roses, eucalyptus and hydrangeas.

Escorted by her stepfather, the bride wore an A-line gown of ivory and champagne tulle and lace with a deep V-neckline and pearl beading. The skirt extended to a chapel-length train. She carried a bouquet of roses, ranunculus and eucalyptus in shades of peach, orange, blush and ivory.

Maid of honor was Myriah S. Downs of Oklahoma City. The bride's attendants were Jarmeesha Smith, Rashauna Trigg, Kara Wilkins, Patrick-Ellis Brown and Jacolby Cleveland, all of Little Rock, and Josefina Poventud of Benton. The female attendants wore coral chiffon dresses and carried gold hoops decorated with roses and dahlias.

Flower girl was Payten Poirrier of Little Rock, daughter of the bride and groom; and ring bearer was Lincoln Biondo of Conway.

Tyler Pamplin of Little Rock was best man. Groomsmen were Justin Craig of Jacksonville, Mason Deal of Little Rock, Casey Phillips of Conway, Christopher Poirrier of North Little Rock, Zach Crossett of Jonesboro and Paul J.G. Ehenger of Salem. Guests were seated by Antwon Staton of Little Rock, Elise Gary of San Diego and Whitney Phillips of Raleigh, N.C.

A reception, also at the Vineyard, followed the ceremony. Tables were decorated with lanterns and pastel floral arrangements.

The bride has a bachelor's degree from Arkansas State University and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She is a communications specialist at Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority and co-founder of S+J Marketing & Design.

The groom is a graduate of Arkansas Tech University and is a professional services engineer at Access Control Devices Inc. of Benton.

The couple will live in Bryant after a wedding trip to Orlando, Fla.





Sarita Karol Poirrier (Josefina Poventud)





