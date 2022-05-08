Some things are not gray

This is not what you wanted to read on Mother's Day. Nor is it what I wanted to write. I wanted to write about my amazing mother, the four great kids I get to mother, and all other things bright, beautiful, and motherly; and I wanted to call the piece Mothering Heights to show off.

But just like when your house is on fire you don't sit on the porch and sip sweet tea, other things must sometimes take precedence over the bright and beautiful. This is one of those times.

My intended approach to life and writing is honesty, directness, vulnerability--not histrionics. I read once that Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel took a 10-year vow of silence after liberation. He believed it was necessary to get that much distance from his experience in order "to be sure to find the words, the right words."

That is an extreme version of what my mother taught me: Think before you speak. That is why it took me over two years to publish anything about leaving the Southern Baptist Church. Early attempts felt angry, but anger never was the primary emotion. It was abysmal sadness. So I waited until I could find the right words to express my deepest truth, or at least get closer to it.

Ironically, a therapist friend told me that the root of most anger is sadness. And it can be useful to find the underlying cause of any emotion.

No such theoretical exploration matters in this moment. I am angry and know the core is sadness, because before I started writing this I had a good long cry. But this time those tears took me beyond caring what other emotions attach to that anger, and into a place where I must do something about it. I must expel this white-hot ball of fury before it incinerates me from the inside.

A lot of my life's work is to build bridges by helping others see nuance--the gray areas between forced dichotomies like for/against, black/white, and right/wrong--where we can meet on common ground. However, I am writing today to declare a complete lack of nuance on a subject that plagues our state like a river turned to blood.

I want to be the last person to give up on another Arkansan. But there are those with whom we do not, cannot, and should not find common ground. Some things are not gray. Ronald Reagan knew this. He didn't negotiate a draw in the Cold War. He was in it to win it because he believed not winning meant the whole world lost. And said so.

This paper recently published two letters to the editor that I find horrifying. Holding them up to the light is like studying an x-ray that reveals cancer growing in the soul of our state. Freedom-loving patriots, and certainly those of us who call ourselves people of faith, must find a way to treat it, so Arkansas can keep growing strong.

The first letter began as a denunciation of another writer's column that analyzed opposing gubernatorial candidates' campaign ads. I could comment on that criticism, but I won't.

The next thing the letter did was offer an alternative evaluation of those ads that ran completely counter to the columnist's take in that it praised the ad for Sarah Huckabee Sanders and disparaged the one for Chris Jones. I could deconstruct such an analysis, but won't engage that, either.

What I am here to do is point out what I feel are problems in the letter itself. Far surpassing political preferences, the problems show illness that if not cured kills any hope of a healthy state, much less nation and world.

To reference the Old Testament promise of 2 Chronicles 7:14, if we turn from our wicked ways, heaven hears and will forgive us, and bring healing to our land. Let us turn from thoughts and rhetoric like the following, ask forgiveness, and be healed.

Here are the last three paragraphs of the letter:

Jones, unfortunately, is a Democrat who uses platitudes to cover for the fact that he would likely bring higher crime, fewer educational opportunities, and continued poverty for minorities.

He would probably also support teaching white kids that they're irredeemable racists, and 8-year-olds and under about unnatural sexual practices.

Black "leaders" like Jones have no business in government at any level.

I despise the hyper-partisanship displayed by invoking Jones' unfortunate Democratness, and the speculation that being a Democrat somehow means one is a deceiver who devises evil plans to "bring higher crime, fewer educational opportunities, and continued poverty for minorities."

That cartoonish party polarization to which American politics has devolved pits us against each other and holds us back from solving real problems.

But this letter descends into something much worse when it suggests what Jones would "probably also support." Because he is a Democratic Black man seeking to lead. And according to the writer, "Black 'leaders' like Jones have no business in government at any level."

Is this 2022? Reconstruction? The Jim Crow era? Did the civil rights movement somehow bypass Arkansas?

The ink had barely dried on that missive when a second like it was printed. It denigrates all women and doctors by mocking a woman who is a doctor and expert in her field, then takes it further to specifically vilify the Black women of our state.

It quotes the doctor in her research that finds "Arkansas not only has the third highest maternal death rate in the nation," but "71 percent of these moms are Black;" and in her finding that, "As hard as it might be to admit, the issue stems from structural and systemic discrimination."

Then it quotes her in a list of issues facing Black women in our state: "Can I afford to see a doctor? Is there a doctor near me? What if I don't have transportation to the doctor, who is nearly an hour away? Will my doctor take my health concerns seriously? Will I be judged? Does my doctor look like me? Am I comfortable? Am I getting the best care?"

Instead of attempting to find empathy by considering these valid questions, some of which are questions a woman of any color asks, some of which are related to poverty--especially rural poverty--regardless of skin color, all of which are exponentially compounded by being Black, and few if any of which are faced by a man who is at a minimum half responsible for a pregnancy, the letter condescends to this:

Well, Dr. Nash, I think there is an important issue that didn't make your list, and it is the percentage of Black women having babies out of wedlock, which at 72 percent is nearly the same as your Black maternal death rate.

Perhaps you could save more of these Black mothers' lives if rather than moaning about 'structural and systemic discrimination' you began a campaign to persuade Black women to keep their knees together in the presence of men who are not their husbands.

There's not enough space here to begin to break down the lack of self-awareness, misunderstanding, unfairness, judgment, and utter toxicity of those words.

A few people with whom I shared these letters lamented the paper would publish such things. But I am glad they are published. I hate so-called cancel culture. Let the truth of whatever is in our hearts come out into the open for everyone to see. Let those who love liberty and believe all human beings are created equal by the hand and in the image of God stand up and say so, that healing may come to our land.

This is the appropriate exercise of free speech in a democracy. People are free to say things that fall arguably short of hate speech. And we who oppose such things are free to come together and counter that speech with thundering choirs of strong, clear, noble voices.

Letters like these should not be censored in Arkansas because a newspaper censors them, but because Arkansans won't put up with trash talk about our people. Those who choose to disparage another human being on the basis of skin color, or profession, or gender, should not feel at home here.

In that spirit, and in hopes the better angels of her nature hear me, I implore Sarah Huckabee Sanders to denounce the letters. What a marvelous opportunity to show evidence of the Christian faith she makes her brand, as well as the patriotism. Surely any campaign that embarks on a "Freedom Tour" would seize this opportunity to cast a vision of liberty and justice for all--and call out those who so brazenly oppose it.

The second letter might be considered a more obvious attack on people of Sarah's gender, though her affluence and whiteness protect her from the worst of it, just as mine do me. But had the roles been reversed in the first letter, and some hater of Republicans claimed women "leaders" like her have no place in government, I would be writing with just as much rage about that. And I'd expect Chris Jones to defend her as if she were his wife, daughter, mother, sister, or any other woman he holds dear.

What an example it would set if the world could witness the frontrunner in our governor's race defend women of color as well as her opponent--and therefore every Black constituent she seeks to govern in Arkansas--against racial prejudice. This would be true American patriotism.

And if the question is WWJD (which it always is for the Jesus follower), the answer here is a no-brainer.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.