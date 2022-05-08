Sports roundup

PREP SOCCER

GIRLS

Bentonville West 3, Bentonville 3

Tianna Jones scored two goals to lead West past rival Bentonville.

Kate Carter also scored a goal and Kyndal Stafford contributed an assist for West (14-6, 11-3), which earned a No. 2 seed for the girls Class 6A state tournament at Conway. West (14-6, 11-3) will play Friday at 4 p.m. after earning a first-round bye.

Fayetteville 2, Springdale Har-Ber 0

Kylie Mollner and Caroline Bertalotto scored goals for Fayetteville in its win over Har-Ber to end conference play.

Fayetteville (14-3-2, 10-2-2) will open state tournament play on Thursday against Cabot.

Rogers 5, Rogers Heritage 0

Grace Nowlin scored two goals as Rogers beat rival Heritage in the final 6A-West Conference game for both teams.

Grace Stahr, Ashten Holloway and Zoey Salinas also scored for the Lady Mounties. Hannah Hatfield (2), Ariana Cantrell, Madison Archer, and Anakaren Moran contributed assists.

PREP BASEBALL

Bentonville 5, Bentonville West 0

Kieper Pate had two hits and drove in two runs as Bentonville earned its berth in the Class 6A state tournament with a win over West at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

The win means the Tigers (20-10, 6-8) will be the fourth seed in the state tournament, which begins Thursday in Springdale. Fort Smith Southside earns the No. 3 seed, while Rogers Heritage is the fifth seed and West (18-12, 6-8) falls to the No. 6 seed.

Pate's bases-loaded single in the first inning was all the offense Bentonville needed as Bryce Parlin and Hayden Nall combined on a six-hitter. Parlin pitched out of a pair of bases-loaded jams, while Nall held the Wolverines scoreless after they loaded the bases in the fifth.

Tony Woodie also had two hits and drove in a run for the Tigers.

3A-1 Regional Tournament

Paris 3, Booneville 0

Duke Walker threw a one-hit shutout and struck out 11 in a win Saturday to advance the Eagles to the Class 3A Region 1 tournament finals.

Walker was also 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple. It was his infield single that started the Eagles on the way to a three-run third inning.

After Walker's single, Mason Bradley was hit by a pitch, and Konner Edwards doubled down the left field line to score both.

Edwards (2-for-4) moved to third on a dropped third strike with Bearcat catcher Rylen Ray having to throw to first for the out.

Another strike out later Daxson Baumgarner avoided a tag and reached first with Edwards scoring to make it 3-0.

Bearcat starter Dax Goff (3-1) recorded another of his 11 strikeouts to end the inning. Goff allowed just six hits and walked only two in a complete game.

Although the Bearcats managed just one hit, a single by Jace Washburn, they had runners in five innings due to walks.

Paris will play Elkins at 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the championship game. Booneville will play Danville at noon in the third-place game.

Elkins 8, Danville 7 (9)

In a back-and-forth game the Elks were able to hang on for a one-run win in nine innings in the semifinals of the 3A-1 Regional in Greenland.

Elkins scored four runs in the bottom of the first and needed every run as the Little Johns refused to go away and rallied for a 6-4 lead in the fifth inning. The Elks answered with three runs in the bottom of the fifth, but back came Danville to tie the game at 7-7 to force extra-innings.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth' Elkins Trace Keller, who had reached on a one-out error. After two intentional walks to load the bases, Keller stole home for the game-winning run.

Stone Dean doubled and drove in a run for Elkins, which managed just three hits but received six walks and took advantage of six Danville errors.

Jaxon Brents and Ethan Ellis each had doubles for the Little Johns.

4A North Regional Tournament

Shiloh Christian 15, Farmington 2

Dakota Goble had a home run and drove in three runs as Shiloh Christian blasted Farmington and took third place in the 4A North Region tournament Saturday afternoon in Morrilton.

The Saints, who earlier suffered a 9-5 loss to Harrison in the semifinal game, erupted for 12 runs in the top of third to take control. Goble hit a two-run home run during the outburst.

Ben Baker also drove in three runs for Shiloh, while Miles Nantze and Graham Jones had two RBIs apiece. Deklen Gardenhire hit a two-run home run for Farmington, which dropped a 7-4 decision to Huntsville in Saturday's second semifinal game.

PREP SOFTBALL

3A-1 Regional Tournament

Booneville 14, Valley Springs 0

The Lady Bearcats hit four home runs in a throttling of Valley Springs on Saturday to reach the Class 3A Region 1 finals.

The Lady Bearcats (24-1) will face Lincoln in the championship game at 2:30 p.m Monday while Valley Springs will take on Hackett in the third place game at noon.

Junior Layla Byrum hit two home runs for the second time this season and both Lexi Franklin and Roni Tillery left the park as well.

Byrum hit her first home run with a teammate aboard in the first inning, and followed it up with a solo shot leading off the second. She drove in a fourth run with a sacrifice fly in the third that made it 9-0.

Two batters later Franklin hit a two-run shot and Tillery hit a two-run shot in the fourth.

Besides the home runs, the Lady Bearcats also got triples from Tillery, Leigh Swint, and Hayley Lunsford in their 12-hit attack.

Franklin (21-1) pitched a two-hit shutout with two walks and 12 strikeouts.

Lincoln 10, Hackett 5

The Lady Wolves advanced to the championship game of the regional tournament behind a big day at the plate by lead-off batter Ryleigh Landrum, who was 4-for-4 to power Lincoln's offense.

Landrum set the table and scored four runs for the Lady Wolves (28-5), who will take on Booneville in Monday's 2:30 p.m. title game in Greenland.

Lincoln took a 4-1 lead in the third inning as Landrum led off the inning with a single and Amber Bryant reached on a two-out walk. Lily Riherd crushed a double to center, driving in both Landrum and Bryant.

Hackett got to Lincoln's star freshman pitcher Brinkley Moreton in the fifth, scoring three runs to tie the game at 4-4. Shayla Foster led off the inning with a single before Moreton coaxed a pair of groundouts. Hackett freshman sensation Mackenzie Freeman singled in Foster to make it 4-2, and a Lincoln error allowed another run to score. Alona Rothwell tied the game up with an RBI single and another Lincoln error that allowed a run to score, making it a 4-4 game.

But the Lady Wolves took control in the bottom of the fifth. Landrum again ignited the rally with a lead-off double. Back-to-back walks and a pair of passed balls allowed Landrum to score. Freeman recorded a pair of strikeouts before Kristen Rhine singled, driving in Moreton for a 6-4 lead. Addie Pershall singled and a Hackett error allowed another run then Ashlyn Khilling delivered a two-run single to break the game open as Lincoln took a 9-4 lead.

Moreton allowed eight hits and struck out 11 to earn the win, and Freeman allowed 10 hits and struck out nine.

4A-North Regional

Harrison 4, Farmington 2

The Lady Goblins captured the regional title after knocking off 4A-1 Conference regular season champion Farmington on Saturday in Morrilton.

Harrison (19-7) will carry the No. 1 seed from the North into this week's Class 4A state tournament in Nashville.

The win over Farmington was the Lady Goblins' second of the day. Earlier on Saturday, Harrison topped Gravette 12-3 , jumping out to a 4-0 lead and securing the win by scoring three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.

Katelyn Fleming homered and drove in three runs for the Lady Goblins and Kaylee Wolfe added a double and three RBIs.

Farmington (18-7) advanced to the championship game by knocking off Morrilton 11-5. Remington Adams was 4-for-4 with a double, and Justine Davidson had four RBI for the Lady Cardinals. Reece Shirey was 2-for-4 for Farmington.

In the third-place game, Gravette downed Morrilton 9-4. Kelsey Pembleton had a huge game at the plate with a home run, double and four RBIs for the Lady Lions.