Springdale man dies in police shooting

A man died from injuries he suffered during a Sunday afternoon "altercation" with two Springdale officers, the Springdale Police Department said.

Officers responded at about 12:25 p.m. Sunday to a call about someone who was breaking windows of a car at Motas Auto Service, 3200 S. Thompson St., Springdale police said.

"At some point during the altercation shots were fired by our officers and the male was struck," said Capt. Jeff Taylor of the Springdale Police Department.

Taylor said the officers began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. The paramedics took the man to a local hospital, where he died.

The two officers were also taken to a local hospital. They were treated and released.

Police did not release the names of the shooting victim or the officers on Sunday.

The Washington County sheriff's office is investigating the use of deadly force by the officers, Springdale police said.

The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the Washington County sheriff's office as well as an internal investigation by Springdale police.