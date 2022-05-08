BASKETBALL

Notae invited to G League Camp

Former University of Arkansas All-American guard JD Notae has been invited to the NBA G League Elite Camp, a source with knowledge of the process confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The G League Camp will be held May 16-17 in Chicago with players who accepted invitations competing for NBA and G League scouts, coaches and front office executives.

Top performers from the G League Camp will be invited to participate in the NBA Scouting Combine, which also will be held in Chicago on May 16-22.

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams, who entered his name for the NBA Draft but has not signed with an agent to retain his eligibility, has been invited to the NBA Combine wholehogsports.com previously confirmed.

Notae, who has signed with an agent, averaged 18.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 33.2 minutes per game last season when he was named a third-team All-American by The Associated Press and The Sporting News and voted a first-team All-SEC player by the coaches and members of media.

Williams has until June 1 to withdraw his name from the draft, which will be held on June 23 at the Barclays Center where the Brooklyn Nets play. Last month Notae competed for NBA scouts at the Portsmouth (Va.) Invitational along with former Razorback Stanley Umude and other college seniors in five-on-five games.

According to the Portsmouth Invitational website, Notae averaged 16.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Umude averaged 12.3 points and 3.0 rebounds.

— Bob Holt

TENNIS

UCLA beats UA women at NCAA regional

UCLA beat the University of Arkansas women’s team 4-1 in a first-round NCAA Tournament match Saturday in the Stillwater (Okla.) Regional.

The Razorbacks finished their season at 16-10. The No. 20 Bruins improved to 13-6.

Arkansas won the doubles point to take a 1-0 lead with Razorbacks’ duo of Tatum Rice and Morgan Cross beating UCLA’s Elysia Bolton and Elise Wagle 6-2, and Lenka Stara and Grace O’Donnell — playing together for the Razorbacks for the first time — beating Abbey Forbes and Ava Catanzarite 6-2. UCLA then won four singles matches to clinch the victory.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services