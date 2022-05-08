Texas police accused of assaults at protests

DALLAS -- Two Dallas police officers and one Garland police officer accused of assaulting demonstrators during 2020 protests downtown were indicted Friday on multiple felony charges.

Dallas police Senior Cpl. Ryan Mabry, former Dallas police Senior Cpl. Melvin Williams and Garland police officer Joe Privitt were indicted for their involvement in the demonstrations, which were spurred by the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Mabry, 36, was indicted on 11 charges -- six counts of aggravated assault by a public servant, two counts of deadly conduct and three counts of official oppression. Williams, 41, was indicted on nine charges -- four counts of aggravated assault by a public servant, two counts of deadly conduct and three counts of official oppression. Privitt, 57, was indicted on one count of aggravated assault by a public servant.

Toby Shook, Mabry's attorney, declined to immediately comment. Robert Rogers, Williams' attorney, couldn't immediately be reached. It was unclear whether Privitt had an attorney.

Shook and Rogers have previously said that their clients had to act because demonstrators weren't complying with police orders and protests were turning violent, but court records showed that officers struck people who were backing away and didn't pose any danger to police or others.

Mabry and Williams are accused in high-profile cases involving men who suffered major injuries at the protests, including one who lost an eye and another whose cheekbone was smashed by so-called less-lethal ammunition. Privitt is accused in a separate case involving Mabry and Williams.

Williams was fired from the department earlier this year for another excessive-force accusation unrelated to the 2020 protests. Mabry is on administrative leave while Dallas police investigate him.

It was unclear what Privitt's status is with Garland police and how he was linked to one of the cases.

In February, authorities had filed six charges against Williams and six against Mabry -- the felony aggravated assaults, along with misdemeanor charges of official oppression.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot's office had obtained warrants for Williams and Mabry in February after asking the public for more information on three use-of-force cases during the protests. The statute of limitations for several potential charges, including assault, expires this month.