Three Republicans seeking Crawford County judge position

Crawford County Judge

Raymond Dale Harvey (R)

Age: 53

Residency: Crawford County resident for 16 years

Occupation: owner, Turf and Pest Pro USA in Van Buren

Education: some college through WestArk Community College

Political experience: Crawford County justice of the peace in District 5 since 2016.

Chris Keith (R)

Age: 49

Residency: Crawford County resident for 49 years.

Occupation: Crawford County Road Department superintendent

Education: Graduate of Van Buren High School

Political experience: none

Scott Overby (R)

Age: 47

Residency: Crawford County resident for 47 years

Occupation: Owner of a tow and body shop in Crawford County

Education: Graduate of Alma High School

Political experience: none

VAN BUREN -- A member of Crawford County's Quorum Court, the county road superintendent and a political newcomer and local business owner seek the Republican nomination for county judge.

Raymond Dale Harvey, 53, Chris Keith, 49, and Scott Overby, 47 are all running in the Republican primary May 24. No Democrats filed for the open seat.

Crawford County Judge Dennis Gilstrap, who has held the seat since 2014, didn't filed for reelection.

Harvey has been the justice of the peace for District 5 for six years. He owns Turf & Pest Pro USA in Van Buren and also is chairman of the county's Economic Development Committee and a member of Keep Van Buren Beautiful and the Western Arkansas Intermodal Authority.

"It would be best financially for me to stay where I'm at and continue growing this business, but I'm excited and thrilled to turn it over to my business partners and let them take this vision and continue to run with it," Harvey said. "I take my experience and the willingness and the passion I have to make a difference and use that experience to make a difference as county judge. That's why I'm doing it."

Keith has been the county's road superintendent for 15 years. He has worked for the county for 22 years under four county judges, though this is his first time running for a political office. Keith is also a board member for the Crawford-Sebastian Community Development Council.

"I'm a lifelong resident of Crawford County," he said. "I graduated from Van Buren High School. I've worked within the Crawford County Road Department for 22 years now, 15 years of that as superintendent, and I feel like I have the experience, I have the knowledge to see our county go even further than what it already is."

Overby is a lifelong resident of the county as well and for the last 15 years has owned a tow and body shop. He said if elected, he would be a working judge for the county, and he doesn't mind getting his hands dirty helping county departments or individuals if necessary.

"I work with people very well. Also, I'm easy to talk to, I can deal with any issues that arise and help with anything that comes about," he said.

All of the candidates said improving and maintaining roads would be a significant priority if appointed, while also keeping the county budget in mind.

Keith said he thinks he'd particularly excel at fixing county roads due to his experience doing just that.

"I have helped get many grants for the Road Department to do different projects," he said. "I want to still continue to work on state and federal grants, getting road projects done for our infrastructure. I'd say the most challenging thing is getting everybody together as a whole to come up with a development plan, whether that be everybody getting together and having consultants come in and help us come up with that plan. Sometimes some people don't work well together, but I think with the right leadership, we can work together as a whole to come up with that."

Overby noted it will be a challenge to maintain county infrastructure to keep up with the population growth Crawford County is seeing.

"A successful future in Crawford County is the expansion of I-49," he said. "It will be a great success here once it's complete. When the port system does get here, that will be a great success for our county. People moving here from all over the country like Crawford County because it's a wide open range, and people like our county. So with people moving here it's all good things for Crawford County. The only drawback to that is people are coming here at a rapid pace. There's not enough home inventory on the market for people to come here and enjoy life without having to pick places that they normally wouldn't pick because there's no inventory on the market."

"Our environment is always changing around us," Harvey added. "Technology is always changing around us and the lifestyle has somewhat changed around us. So I think as the county judge, I plan to do that as well. Each and every year I think we should look at that next year. What can we do different? What can we do better? What did we do wrong? How can we correct that? How can we continue moving forward? Again, I think that all falls back to having county government more visible to the general public and being more transparent and giving them a voice."

Early voting for the Republican primary election begins May 9.

Arkansas county judges serve four-year terms. The yearly salary for the position is $63,878, according to the County Clerk's Office.

