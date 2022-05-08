Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet; former Attorney General Eric Holder. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press