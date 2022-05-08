Volunteers sought for Charity Classic golf event in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA -- Volunteers are still needed to help with golf activities during the Bella Vista Charity Classic, which starts May 20 and finishes May 28.

Jobs still left for volunteers to occupy include ball spotter, tee box marshal, road marshal, green-side marshal and live scorer.

"Ms. Ruth (Hatcher) does a great job working with the volunteers," said Darryl Muldoon, director of golf operations for the Bella Vista Property Owners Association. "She heads up the volunteers and gives them tasks to do. We won't work them in too long of a shift, and we do provide them lunch and a hat for APT. They report in to her, and she gets them out to where they need to be with lots of instructions for them."

Muldoon said the shifts usually last four to five hours, and volunteers can sign up for multiple shifts.

"We don't want to push too long of a shift," said Muldoon. "A lot of our volunteers will do multiple shifts. We've got some that will do all day. But it's up to the individual. And you don't have to have done this in the past."

He said it's important that individuals wanting to help contact Hatcher ahead of time instead of just showing up to help out the day of the event.

"Volunteers are assigned positions, and that's extremely important," Muldoon said. "You can't just show up and say, 'I'm here to volunteer.' We've got to know what you're doing and where you're going because the tour has guidelines as well. So sign up with Ruth. She corresponds and gets it going."

While volunteers won't be needed for the May 24 Pro-Am event, they will be needed for tournament play on May 25-28 for the following shifts:

May 25: Country Club/Highlands, morning/afternoon/both

May 26: Country Club/Highlands, morning/afternoon/both

May 27: Highlands, starting at 7:30 a.m. or 11 a.m.

May 28: Highlands, starting at 7:30 a.m. or 11 a.m.

Those interested in volunteering should contact Hatcher at 479-855-4196 or rehatcher@cox.net.