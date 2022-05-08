EARLY VOTING CENTERS

Early voting for the May 24 party primaries, special elections and nonpartisan judicial and school boards races begins Monday.

Voters may cast a ballot at any polling place in the county where they are registered to vote. Voters must provide a form of identification. No bags or purses are allowed in the Benton County Administration Building.

BENTON COUNTY

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and May 16-20; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and May 21; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 23

• Administration Building, 215 E. Central Ave., Suite 324, Bentonville

• County Clerk's Office, 2111 W. Walnut St., Rogers

• Benton County Election Commission, 2109 W. Walnut St., Rogers

• County Clerk's Office, 707 S. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs

8 a.m to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and May 16-20; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 23

• First Landmark Baptist Church, 206 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville

• Sunnyside Baptist Church, 210 E. Locust St., Rogers

• Rogers Convention Center, 3303 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

• Reach Church, 900 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and May 16-20, May 23

• Siloam Springs Community Building, 110 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and May 16-20

• Grace Lutheran Church, 415 N. Sixth Place, Lowell

• New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road, Bella Vista

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and May 16-20

• Gravette Civic Center, 401 Charlotte St. S.E., Gravette

• NEBCO Community Building, 17823 Marshall St., Garfield

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and May 16-20; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and May 21; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 23

• Sebastian County Courthouse, Room G8, 35 S. Sixth St., Fort Smith

• Martin Luther King Park, 1901 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith

• Creekmore Community Center, 3301 S. M St., Fort Smith

• Rye Hill Baptist Church, 11512 Old Highway 71, Fort Smith

• Ben Geren Park, Tornado Shelter, 7200 Zero St., Fort Smith

• Greenwood Sebastian County Fairgrounds, 530 E. Knoxville St., Greenwood

WASHINGTON COUNTY

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and May 16-20; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and May 21; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 23

• Washington County Courthouse, 280 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and May 16-20; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and May 21

• Covenant Presbyterian Church, 4511 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

• Elmdale Baptist Church, 1700 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and May 16-20; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

• Prairie Grove Fire Station, 141 S. Neal St., Prairie Grove

• Elkins Community Center, 162 Doolin Drive, Elkins

• West Fork Community Center, 222 Webber St., West Fork

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and May 16-20; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

• Medical Arts Pharmacy, 2515 E. Huntsville, Fayetteville

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and May 16, 18, 19 and 20; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 17

• Tontitown City Hall, 235 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

The following locations will be open for one to three days for early voting:

• Bud Walton Arena, 1270 Nolan Richardson Drive, Fayetteville, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

• Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday

• Shiloh Meeting Hall, 121 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

• Rise Physical Therapy, 2668 E. Citizens Drive, Fayetteville, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

• Lincoln Community Center, 112 Boyer Ave., Lincoln, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 19 and 20.