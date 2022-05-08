Washington soars behind goalie’s stops

WASHINGTON -- Fans' cheers brought Ilya Samsonov close to tears on the way to his first NHL playoff victory.

Chants of "Sammy! Sammy!" followed one of many important saves he made in Washington's 6-1 rout of Florida in Game 3 on Saturday. Samsonov rebounded after allowing an early goal and the Capitals bounced back from a blowout loss in Game 2 to take a lead in the series against the Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers.

Samsonov made 29 saves in his first start this postseason, taking over for Vitek Vanecek and giving teammates and Coach Peter Laviolette exactly what they hoped for out of a goaltender whose play ranges from stellar to suspect. From big saves in tight on Florida captain Aleksander Barkov to the stop on Sam Reinhart that ignited the chants, this was the best of Samsonov at the most opportune time.

"I am ready all the time," he said. "Sometimes you start playoffs, sometimes another goalie, but you need to get ready for every game. I understand if you want to win, you need to win 16 games."

The Capitals would take two more this round to start. Game 4 is Monday in Washington.

Alex Ovechkin scored on the power play and assisted on T.J. Oshie's power-play goal. Marcus Johansson, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Garnet Hathaway also scored and John Carlson contributed an empty-netter for the Capitals, who shook off a 5-1 loss in Game 2 and an early deficit in Game 3 behind the play of their new starting goaltender and a stingy effort that stymied the NHL's best regular-season offense.

"We all know playoffs have their swings and momentums," said Oshie, who redirected Ovechkin's shot past Sergei Bobrovsky for his goal. "A team wins one game, the other team is going to make some adjustments and come at you twice as hard the next game. They did that in Game 2 and it was our turn to respond in Game 3, and I think the boys did a really good job from the drop of the puck all the way through."

Samsonov got the nod over Vanecek in net after stopping all 17 shots in relief Thursday. He got off to a rough start, giving up a goal to league MVP candidate Jonathan Huberdeau less than three minutes in -- then stopped every shot he saw the rest of the way.

"A little bit nervous the first five minutes, but it's just normal for a goalie," Samsonov said. "After a couple saves, I felt pretty good physically, mentally."

PENGUINS 7,

RANGERS 4

PITTSBURGH -- Danton Heinen's first playoff goal in three years just past the midway point of the third period broke a tie to lift Pittsburgh to a victory over New York to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference series.

Pittsburgh blew a three-goal first-period lead but recovered behind the play of third-string goaltender Louis Domingue and Heinen, who jumped on a loose puck near the New York goal line and flicked a shot by Alexandar Georgiev 11:02 into the third.

Evan Rodrigues had two goals and assisted on another for the Penguins, who won despite any member of the top line of Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust not recording a point until Guentzel's empty-netter with 2:14 to play sealed it. Jeff Carter also scored twice for the Penguins while Brock McGinn started the scoring on a wild night with his first goal of the playoffs.

AVALANCHE 7,

PREDATORS 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Gabriel Landeskog scored twice in the second period, and top-seeded Colorado beat Nashville for a commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round Western Conference series.

Landeskog also had two assists. Nazem Kadri and Devon Toews each added a goal and an assist, and Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon scored a power-play goal apiece as Colorado went 4 for 5 on the man advantage to push Nashville to the brink of elimination. Cale Makar had three assists.

Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper was hurt with a minute left in the first period. Pavel Francouz replaced him and made 20 saves in his seventh playoff appearance of his career.





At a glance

NHL PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7)

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Washington 6, Florida 1

Washington leads series 2-1

Colorado 7, Nashville 3

Colorado leads series 3-0

Pittsburgh 7, NY Rangers 4

Pittsburgh leads series 2-1

Dallas 4, Calgary 2

Dallas leads series 2-1

TODAY’S GAMES All times Central

Carolina at Boston, 11:30 a.m.

Carolina leads series 2-1

Minnesota at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota leads series 2-1

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Toronto leads series 2-1

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Edmonton leads series 2-1





