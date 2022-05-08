Weather holds out for Fort Smith motorcycle rally

Last Year’s Attendance

The 2021 Steel Horse Rally drew about 135,000 people to Fort Smith.

Source: Steel Horse Rally

FORT SMITH -- The River Valley drew in thousands of people from near and far for a massive annual motorcycle rally after enduring a week filled with heavy rain.

Adults and children of all ages came out in droves for the Steel Horse Rally in Fort Smith on Friday and Saturday. The two-day event saw Garrison Avenue, the main road in the downtown area, being closed off by police to everything except motorcycles and pedestrians, which allowed it to carry on unimpeded with the help of warm, sunny weather. Saturday proved particularly appealing, with crowds of people seen partaking in all the rally had to offer underneath a clear blue sky.

Dennis Snow, founder and president of the nonprofit Steel Horse Rally, said the rally had a turnout that he believed to be "record-setting" on Friday despite the rain the area received Thursday. While he could not provide a number of visitors at the time, he claimed to have seen license plates from 45 states.

Snow said if Friday was any indication, Saturday would be record-setting as well. He attributed this to not just the favorable weather, but to Garrison Avenue lending itself well to such an event and the local community.

"The main thing is, though, the people of the River Valley are so caring and so supportive, and when you come to the Steel Horse Rally, you feel the good vibe, you feel the love, and that really has a lot to do with it," Snow said.

Snow has said the Steel Horse Rally is dedicated to "all who serve," including members of the military, veterans, law enforcement and first responders. The rally gives donations made at each year's event to local charities, with Antioch for Youth and Family, the Children's Service League and the Fort Smith Boys Home due to receive these proceeds this year.

Capt. Daniel Grubbs, patrol special operations commander for the Fort Smith Police Department, said he believed the event was going according to plan with a "fairly decent turnout" as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

"I think some may have been a little bit hesitant with weather considering the rain that we had this week, so some were thinking the crowds were a little bit lighter," Grubbs said. "But we're anxious to see how many are there today."

Grubbs said no major incidents, including arrests and citations directly associated with the rally, took place on Friday. A minor vehicle crash with injury happened on Garrison Avenue, although the police department believes this was due to an inexperienced rider attending the event.

Aside from the number of people there, the popularity of the event on Saturday could be seen in the variety of the makes, models and colors of the motorcycles parked along each side of Garrison Avenue. Many more were parked in the middle of the road, which the Steel Horse Rally allowed with the request their front tire be on the yellow line.

Amidst the rumble and roar of the bikes, people could take in and participate in a number of motorcycle-oriented events and purchase various things from the vendors located throughout Garrison Avenue. This included classic fair-style food such as funnel cakes. Local nonprofit organizations also had booths set up.

One of the highlights for the day among visitors was the Cops and Cones Motorcycle Exhibition in the 1100 block of Garrison Avenue. This event, which hundreds came to watch, had more than a dozen law enforcement officers from across the state weave their way in between traffic cones on their motorcycles in a specially-designed course to demonstrate their aptitude with their bikes. This was followed by timed trials in which the goal was to get through the course as quickly as possible and photo opportunities with the officers involved.

The officers came from the Fort Smith, Van Buren, Fayetteville, Little Rock and Bella Vista police departments, as well as the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Nathan and Michelle Shriver, a married couple from Missouri, said they enjoyed the exhibition. Nathan noted it takes a lot of skill to ride a motorcycle in the way the officers carried out, especially considering the weight of the bikes they used, which he referred to as "big dresser" bikes.

The Shrivers also said they were having fun at the Steel Horse Rally as a whole, with this being their first. The Shrivers expressed interest in returning for next year's event.

"It doesn't matter your skin color, it doesn't matter your race, it doesn't matter if you've been vaccinated or not," Michelle Shriver said. "You're here to enjoy it, to have a good time. Nothing else matters."

Other things visitors could enjoy Saturday included the Thunder Through the Valley Motorcycle Parade, live music and the Miss Steel Horse Rally Bikini Contest. The Steel Horse Rally Shootout at the Tri-State Speedway in the nearby Pocola, Okla. Friday included professional and amateur motorcycle racing, live music and micro wrestling.

Snow said the 2023 Steel Horse Rally is currently set to take place May 5 and 6.

Bonnie Smith and Johnny Smith of Fort Smith and their 8-year-old daughter Giana browse knives for sale by a vendor on Friday, May 6, 2022, during the opening day of the 2022 Steel Horse Rally in downtown Fort Smith. Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts rode into town this weekend for the annual charitable event dedicated to veterans, law enforcement and first-responders, the proceeds from which benefit Antioch for Youth and Family, the Children's Service League and the Fort Smith Boys Home. Visit nwaonline.com/220508Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Bikers travel along Garrison Avenue on Saturday, May 7, 2022, during day two of the 2022 Steel Horse Rally in downtown Fort Smith. Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts rode into town this weekend for the annual charitable event dedicated to veterans, law enforcement and first-responders, the proceeds from which benefit Antioch for Youth and Family, the Children's Service League and the Fort Smith Boys Home. Visit nwaonline.com/220508Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Mark Trammer and his 6-year-old granddaughter Sadie, whom he calls Little Bit, pause at a stop light along Garrison Avenue on Saturday, May 7, 2022, during day two of the 2022 Steel Horse Rally in downtown Fort Smith. Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts rode into town this weekend for the annual charitable event dedicated to veterans, law enforcement and first-responders, the proceeds from which benefit Antioch for Youth and Family, the Children's Service League and the Fort Smith Boys Home. Visit nwaonline.com/220508Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

