White Hall FFA members selected for fall conference

Three members of the White Hall FFA Chapter were named finalists for the World Food Prize Global Youth Institute at the 95th Arkansas FFA State Convention. The event was held in Hot Springs on April 25-27, according to a news release.

The honorees are Austin Shores, Mary Caroline Smykla and Sophie Weaver. Their FFA advisers are Kisia Weeks and Cami Wells.

The students will attend the Global Youth Institute at Des Moines, Iowa, this fall. The Arkansas Youth Institute was held at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville on April 7. During the event, students discussed global challenges with experts, local leaders and their peers, according to the release.

AUSTIN SHORES

Shores is the son of Randy and Patricia Shores. Shores' paper focused on water and sanitation in Afghanistan. Afghanistan struggles with water transportation in pipes. He discussed how to help solve this problem, according to the release.

MARY CAROLINE SMYKLA

Smykla is the daughter of John and Misti Smykla. Smykla's paper focused on the effects of water sanitation in Zimbabwe.

SOPHIE WEAVER

Weaver is the daughter of Renee and Tracy Weaver. Weaver's paper focused on water and food scarcity in Ethiopia. She discussed how Ethiopians can benefit from education about collecting clean water and promoting food growth.

ABOUT FFA

FFA is an integral part of the Agricultural Education division in the Arkansas Department of Career Education, according to the release. The Arkansas FFA Association has more than 15,900 members and 229 chapters. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Details: arkansasffa.org.