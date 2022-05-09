2 hurt in Little Rock shootings, police say

A 27-year-old man was treated at a Little Rock hospital after he was shot Sunday evening along Colonel Glenn Road, police said.

Officers responding to a shooting call at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road shortly after 6 p.m. found the man standing in the parking lot and suffering from a gunshot wound, a Little Rock police report states. The 27-year-old, who had been struck in the rear, was treated by medics and taken to Baptist Health Medical Center, according to the report.

The victim told officers somebody pulled into the parking lot in a vehicle, got out, and shot at him, police said.

According to the report, the 27-year-old's injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

In a separate shooting on Friday, a Little Rock man was struck in the leg, police said.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to UAMS Medical Center in response to a shooting victim who was there, a separate police report states.

The 18-year-old victim told officers he was struck in the “upper part of his left leg” while sitting outside near West 24th and Lewis streets, according to the report. The teen said he heard gunshots but didn’t see anything suspicious prior to being struck.

Police said they were unable to locate a crime scene, though their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

No arrests had been made in either shooting, according to the reports released Monday morning.