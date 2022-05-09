Active covid-19 cases continue climb in state

Covid-19 cases continued to rise Sunday with active cases more than doubling in less than three weeks, according to data released by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday.

There were 2,062 active cases of covid-19 reported in the state Sunday -- an increase of 76 from Saturday and 495 since last Sunday. Cases in the state were as low as 995 on April 19.

As of Sunday, 837,154 cases of covid-19 have been reported in the state since the start of the pandemic. That number rose by 124 Sunday. The increase is smaller than Saturday's 201 but higher than the previous Sunday's increase.





The rolling seven-day average for new daily cases was 177 as of Sunday with 1,238 cases reported in the past week. It is the highest seven-day total since March 28.

The state has seen 823,448 people recover from Covid-19 since March 2020. That number increased by 47 Saturday and 727 in the past week.











There have been 11,408 deaths recorded total since the start of the pandemic with one new death reported Sunday. There have been 16 deaths in the past week.

The rolling seven-day average for deaths was 2.29. It is down from last Sunday's average of three.

Hospitalizations were down by four since Saturday with a total of 55. Hospitalizations rose by six since last Sunday.

There were 18 intensive care patients reported on Sunday. It is the same number reported Saturday. That number is up by three since Sunday.

Hospitals reported 12 patients on ventilators for the fourth day in a row. The number is down by one since last Sunday.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,590,045 people in the state are fully immunized. The number is up 109 from Saturday and 1,438 from last Sunday.

There have been 568,906 people who have received boosters, with 79 added since Saturday and 1,333 in the last week.

Pulaski County was reporting the most cases of covid-19 with 32 on Sunday. Benton County had 19 and Washington County, 18.