Amendment can’t save ivermectin lawsuit, defendants claim

FAYETTEVILLE -- Both sides in a federal lawsuit over the use of ivermectin to treat detainees at the Washington County Jail are furthering their arguments in anticipation of a ruling by the judge on whether to dismiss the case.

Four former detainees contend in the lawsuit they were unknowingly given ivermectin at the jail to treat covid-19 without being told the nature, contents or potential side effects of the drug. The lawsuit says they were told the treatment consisted of vitamins, antibiotics and/or steroids. The lawsuit contends detainees were given ivermectin as early as November 2020 and didn't become aware of what the treatment was until July 2021.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas filed the federal lawsuit in January.

Defendants include Tim Helder, in his official capacity as sheriff; Karas Correctional Health; Dr. Robert Karas; and the Washington County Detention Center. Defendants argued in a motion filed earlier this month the claims are moot because the plaintiffs are no longer detainees in the jail, so the court doesn't have jurisdiction to hear the case.

The plaintiffs are now at the Arkansas Department of Correction, according to the defendants, and courts have held an action seeking an injunction to alter prison conditions becomes moot once the plaintiff transfers to another facility. Defendants want the case dismissed.

Lawyers for the former detainees have asked the judge to allow them to consolidate another lawsuit making similar claims by a detainee still in the jail to address any mootness.

In a motion filed Friday, they also argue Edrick Floreal-Wooten has a trial date set for May 18 and, as a result, is expected to be transferred from the the Department of Correction back to the jail for his trial and for an undetermined amount of time.

"Mr. Floreal-Wooten's reasonably expected pending return means that plaintiffs' claims are not moot," according to the motion.

Plaintiffs also argue the amended suit would add an additional claim for battery and seeks monetary damages.

Lawyers for the defendants responded Monday, saying the arguments speculate Floreal-Wooten will be transferred back to the jail, and the case should be thrown out rather than amended.

The response also argues each detainee in the lawsuit must establish his own claims and one cannot establish legal standing and then apply it to the remaining plaintiffs.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasn't approved ivermectin for use in treating or preventing covid-19 in humans, according to the lawsuit. It's approved to treat some parasitic worms, head lice and skin conditions, but isn't an antiviral drug.





Mootness

In the U.S. legal system, a matter is moot if further legal proceedings with regard to it can have no effect, or if events have placed it beyond the reach of the law. Thereby the matter has been deprived of practical significance or rendered purely academic. Because federal courts only have constitutional authority to resolve actual disputes, legal actions cannot be brought or continued after the matter at issue has been resolved, leaving no live dispute for a court to resolve.

