Arkansas covid cases rise by 62; hospitalizations up by 4

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Monday by 62 - the first daily increase in six days that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

After falling by four a day earlier, the reported number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals rose back up by the same number, to 59.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by one, to 11,409.

The increase in cases on Monday was half the size of the one on Sunday and by smaller by five than the rise the previous Monday.

After rising the previous five days, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell slightly, to 176, which was still up from an average of 135 a day the previous week.

With recoveries outnumbering new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active, which topped 2,000 on Sunday for the first time since March, fell Monday by 98, to 1,964.

The reported number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by one, to 11, after not changing the previous three days.

The number reported to be in intensive care, which didn't change Sunday, rose Monday by one, to 19.