Arkansas ranked 4th in latest coaches poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas fell one place in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll on Monday.

The Razorbacks (36-12, 16-8 SEC) won a weekend series at then-No. 18 Auburn following a home loss to unranked Missouri State last Tuesday.

Auburn fell two places to No. 20 in the poll.

Oklahoma State leapfrogged Arkansas after the Cowboys swept a nonconference weekend series against Southeast Missouri State.

The SEC has seven ranked teams this week, led by Tennessee, which maintained its No. 1 ranking despite a weekend series loss at Kentucky. The Volunteers were a unanimous top-ranked team last week, but split No. 1 votes this week with second-ranked Oregon State.

Other SEC teams in the poll are LSU (15), Texas A&M (16), Vanderbilt (21) and Georgia (22).

Arkansas is scheduled to host Vanderbilt for three games beginning Friday. The Commodores are coming off of a series win at Georgia.

The Razorbacks have been ranked in 73 consecutive coaches polls dating to 2017. Arkansas has been in the top 10 of 28 consecutive polls.

The coaches poll is the ranking of record for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, May 9

1. Tennessee (42-6)

2. Oregon State (38-9)

3. Oklahoma State (34-13)

4. Arkansas (36-12)

5. Miami (35-12)

6. Virginia Tech (33-10)

7. Stanford (29-14)

8. Louisville (33-13)

9. Virginia (34-12)

10. Connecticut (40-8)

11. Southern Miss (36-12)

12. Gonzaga (29-13)

13. Texas Tech (32-16)

14. Notre Dame (28-10)

15. LSU (32-15)

16. Texas A&M (30-16)

17. Maryland (37-10)

18. Texas (34-17)

19. Texas State (38-11)

20. Auburn (32-16)

21. Vanderbilt (31-15)

22. Georgia (32-16)

23. UC Santa Barbara (33-11)

24. UCLA (30-17)

25. Florida State (28-17)

Dropped Out: Georgia Tech (24)








