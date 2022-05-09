Authorities ID victim of April killing; man shot in head, Little Rock police say

Little Rock police on Monday released the name of a 34-year-old man who was fatally shot in April.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation at 2015 S. Monroe St. at about 11 p.m. on April 23 found Frankie Cain in a driveway, according to a news release from the department. Cain, who was from Twin Groves, was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The 34-year-old was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, but he died April 25, the release states.

A witness told police they saw two females leave the area in a tan Cadillac sedan, which headed north on South Monroe before turning east onto Charles Bussey Avenue.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.