Benton County committee to restart ARP discussion

Upcoming Benton County meetings

• Tuesday: Finance Committee

• Thursday: American Rescue Plan Committee

Meetings will start at 6 p.m. in the Quorum Courtroom on the third floor of the County Administration Building in downtown Bentonville.

Source: Benton County

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County has allocated most of its American Rescue Plan funds internally, a county official said.

The county received $27 million last year and will get another $27 million this year as part of the American Rescue Plan.

The county has paid and committed just under $18.6 million in rescue plan money, county comptroller Brenda Peacock said after the April 28 Quorum Court meeting. Of that total, $17.1 million has gone to county projects, Peacock said.

Congress passed the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill to speed up the country's recovery from the economic and health effects of the covid-19 pandemic. President Joe Biden signed the bill in March 2021. The American Rescue Plan provides $350 billion in federal money for eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments nationwide.

The Benton County American Rescue Plan Committee, made up of the 15 members of the Quorum Court, will meet Thursday night to continue funding discussions.

Justices of the peace gave the OK for $2.5 million in rescue plan funding at the April 28 Quorum Court meeting. The money will be spent on county work including six Road Department projects that include stormwater management and bank stabilization.

Stormwater is listed as an American Rescue Plan infrastructure expenditure category.

Part of the approved funding -- $859,104 -- also will go toward remodeling restrooms in the courthouse tower downtown and installing an air purification system in the County Administration Building.

Bryan Beeson, county facilities administrator, said bid requests for the bathroom remodeling would go out in June and work could start in July. The air purification system was ordered Tuesday, but a timetable for installation has not been established, he said.

In August, county officials requested organizations apply for economic recovery assistance as part of the American Rescue Plan, according to a county news release.

The county received 57 applications for assistance. There were $89 million in requests from the county and outside organizations.

The committee scored the requests with a county jail/courthouse project ranked highest. Using a score of 0 to 5, it had a cumulative score of 4.64. The request is for $10 million to cover lost revenue. The money -- an exemption from U.S. Department of Treasury rules regarding how ARP funds can be spent -- is being held in a special fund.

The rescue plan committee at its meeting April 28 approved sending nine items ranked 3.0 and higher to the Finance Committee for consideration. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The cost for those requests is $1.65 million.

The Dawn Hill Townhouse and Condo Property Owners Association requested $1.98 million for sewer improvements and was the last item ranked 3.o. However, justices wanted more information on the project, so the request has not been forwarded.

The highest-rated noncounty request is one for $2,400 from the Friends of the Gravette Library, No. 2 on the list with a score of 4.50.

Organizations that scored below a 3.0 still could receive funding. The rescue plan committee will discuss them Thursday. Water projects will be discussed after the Committee of the Whole meeting on May 17.

Approved applicants will sign agreements with the county, submit reporting documentation and submit expenditure details for any funds awarded. All awarded money must be encumbered by Dec. 1, 2024, and spent by Dec. 21, 2026. Any money not used by the organizations will need to be returned to the county, according to a county release.