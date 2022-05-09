Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County

April 28

Gabriel William Castillo, 31, Muldrow, Okla., and Rachael Nicole Burton, 31, Fayetteville

Kelvin Jerome Daniels, 42, Rogers, and Gayatri Jane Agnew, 40, Bentonville

Brad Alan Haggadone, 38, and Elizabeth Renee Ehrig, 36, both of Lubbock, Texas

Jason Todd Hausherr, 44, and Cassidy Laine Hinkle, 26, both of Gentry

Samuel Casey Henry, 41, and Lauren Ashley Wise, 28, both of Bentonville

Ethan Brett Madrid, 28, and Megan Michelle Davenport, 21, both of Kansas City, Mo.

Deborah Nichole Whitaker, 30, and Kenndra Gail Downs, 21, both of Bentonville

Turner Reid Williams, 23, Bartlesville, Okla., and Charity Rene Newton, 21, Parsons, Kan.

April 29

Stephen Kyle Agee, 39, and Kimberly Louise Bracht, 41, both of Bentonville

Paul Liang Chen, 40, and Kelly Marie Nasradinaj, 36, both of Bentonville

Brendan Robert Conrad, 31, and Madisen Kay Stewart, 27, both of Wichita, Kan.

Van William Harris, 62, and Elizabeth Dianne Abel, 58, both of Salina, Kan.

Daniel Stephen Holtquist, 32, and Lisa Jean Fabrizio, 33, both of Bentonville

Chase Michael Jeffcoat, 29, Garfield, and Brianna Jo Tucker, 27, Siloam Springs

Gabriel Arnaldo Jimenez, 33, and Hanna Nicole Kline, 25, both of Bentonville

Brett Daniel Kenaga, 31, and Brittany Kay Herren, 33, both of Dallas

Jeffery M. King, 45, and Megan Bell Wingate, 35, both of Bentonville

Thomas Andrew Kovach, 31, and Whitney Rose Boling, 31, both of Gravette

Melvin Lamont Osborn, 49, Rogers, and Tracy Lynn Hone, 41, Bella Vista

Mark Anthony Phelps, 60, and Lizette Correa Correa, 56, both of Webb City, Mo.

Matthew Thomas Shifflett, 42, and Laura Kathryn Lindsay, 28, both of Bentonville

Patrick James Steward, 36, and Ketrina Shyti, 32, both of Centerton

Ethan Shane Thomas, 28, and Alysha Danyelle Bowen, 27, both of Rogers

Conner Michael Waybright, 23, Lebanon, Penn., and Remy Lan Kirk, 22, Plano, Texas

May 2

Ethan Joel Allen, 21, Bentonville, and Madeline Grace Rudder, 18, Rogers

Austin Taylor Caldwell, 28, and Ashlee Nichole Casto, 24, both of Centerton

Nelson Lee Chester, 24, and Dale Courtney Berry, 23, both of Siloam Springs

Eric Bernard David, 74, and Mari Belinda David, 72, both of Rogers

William Hunter Denison, 24, Rogers, and Jamie Sue Coalson, 23, Katy, Texas

David Allan DeVault Jr., 29, and McKayla Leeann Brown, 24, both of Siloam Springs

Noah Bentley Freeman, 25, Bentonville, and Meriel Kaye Francis, 25, Rogers

Miguel Gilberto Garcia Ruelas, 29, and Valeria Pena, 26, both of Rogers

Aurora Catherine Griffin, 31, and Kelly Lynette George, 34, both of Washington, D.C.

Charles Robert Jacob, 50, and Jabina Antolok, 44, both of Bentonville

Matthew Dylan King, 28, and Kasey Lynn Davis, 29, both of Bentonville

Justin Don Manning, 43, Bentonville, and Heather Lynn Clement, 42, Neosho, Mo.

Christopher Steven Saunders, 28, Rogers, and Taylor Renee Weiss, 26, Bentonville

Robbie Paul VanBreeman, 40, and Tabitha Ann Koontz, 36, both of Rogers

May 3

J. Jesus Armas Moncada, 50, and Rosa Elvira Serna Olvera, 50, both of Rogers

Sifredo Interiano, 52, and Dania Maritza Urbina-Meza, 42, both of Rogers

Kirkland Blayne Campbell Simmons, 26, and Jessica Nicole Starkey, 30, both of Bentonville

Peter James Stevens, 48, Kooksia, Idaho, and Sharla Tyrene Owens, 39, Rogers

David Allen Wilkins, 38, Westville, Okla., and Brittany Lashell Andrews, 33, Siloam Springs

Michael Earnest Zwolle, 56, and Michelle Marie Hasha, 57, both of Rogers

May 4

Jose Luis Bartolo Tovar, 33, and Ashley Ann Quiroz, 31, both of Fayetteville

Vineethkumar Reddy Cheruvu, 31, and Priyanka Dwarakapally, 31, both of Centerton

Luis Antonio Colon Melendez, 27, and Karen Marisol Lopez Escobar, 25, both of Decatur

Tommy Don Dailey, 70, and Micheal Gene Sulkowski, 54, both of Siloam Springs

Pine Gilbert Drewyor, 47, and Acacia Wright Stinnett, 39, both of Bentonville

Travis Derek Gee, 33, Cave Springs, and Abby Leigh Bolander, 26, Bella Vista

Jordan Leander Golden, 32, Rogers, and Kristen Shea Floyd, 30, Tulsa, Okla.

Jonathan Bradley Komonce, 52, and Amber Denise Hudson, 49, both of Coweta, Okla.

Muluken Joseph Pavatt, 22, Conway, and Kayla Mae Logan, 23, Siloam Springs

Jesse Christopher Reding, 40, and Carrie Lynn Shastid, 42, both of Rogers

Jose Joan Rodriguez, 26, and Ninoshka Nicole Nunez Velez, 24, both of Springdale

Jonathan Will Saylor, 37, Springdale, and Alex Andrea Autry, 29, Rogers

James Ray Sparlin IV, 23, and Gabriella Lucille Giles, 25, both of Siloam Springs

Michel George Vangordon, 63, Vallejo, Calif., and Bernadette Fadrogaya Fajel, 35, Bella Vista