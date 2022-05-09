Busy times, but fun times!

May sure started out pretty nice. The weather was balmy, even cool at times until Sunday evening, then the temperature rose, and the humidity hit with a vengeance. The AC is now on, and if the forecast is right, it is going to get really hot this week. It was a great week with plant shopping





, (where I ran into so many people I knew, that what was going to be a quick jaunt for some plants, turned into an all-day event!





), mah jong playing, a trip to Memphis with friends,





book club





and then Mother's Day. My son had to work, but my daughter and her husband and Clay cooked me breakfast and then I got a day of garden help! It could not have been a better gift. Their friend Donny helped too, and 20 bags of mulch were moved and spread in record time,





holes were dug,





big plants planted, pots on the deck were emptied in preparation for planting, and pruning and pulling of weeds was accomplished.





Clay even mowed the grass! It is amazing how much can get done when you have help. Then to top off the week, Randy and I went to a 50th wedding anniversary party in Hot Springs.





A full week for sure. This week is a bit of a slower pace and hopefully I can get more plants in the ground, and perhaps more plant shopping . . . it is a sickness!