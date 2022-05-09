Clarendon man charged with capital murder in shooting of woman

A 20-year-old man surrendered early Monday in the death of a woman who was found shot inside her Monroe County home, authorities said.

Christian Franks of Clarendon is facing a capital murder charge in the death of Lilee Smith, 26, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

A family member discovered Smith’s body at 416 Guydon St. in Clarendon around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, the release states.

Investigators believe Smith was shot sometime Friday night, authorities said. Local police contacted state police seeking their help to investigate.

State police said Smith's body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory, to determine more information about the manner and cause of her death.

Franks was booked into the Monroe County jail, where he remained late Monday morning on one count of capital murder, according to an online inmate roster. No bond was listed.