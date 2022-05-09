Clarendon woman murdered in home, Arkansas State Police say

Arkansas State Police said Sunday it is investigating the death of a 26-year-old woman who was shot in her Monroe County home.

Authorities called it a "possible homicide."

A family member discovered the body of Lilee Smith at 416 Guydon St. in Clarendon about 12:45 p.m. Saturday, according to state police.

Investigators said they believe Smith was shot sometime Friday night, state police said. Local police contacted state police seeking help to investigate.

In Sunday's announcement about the death, state police said Smith's body is at the state Crime Laboratory. The state medical examiner will determine an approximate time of death and provide investigators with more information about the manner and cause of death.

The investigation and a search for a suspect continued Sunday afternoon.

Clarendon is about 75 miles east of Little Rock and 80 miles southwest of West Memphis. It is located along the banks of the White River, near the mouth of the Cache River.