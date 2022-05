Contemporary Christian singer-songwriter Zach Williams, with "special guest” Ben Fuller, brings his fall 2022 tour to North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena, 7 p.m. Nov. 11.

Tickets — $23.75-$73.75 ($199.75 VIP), plus taxes and fees — go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday at the arena box office or via ticketmaster.com.