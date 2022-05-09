EDITORIAL: Congratulations graduates

May is the month for thunderstorms. And graduations. Let's hope they don't come at the same time.

These days, families are getting ready to parade into gyms and arenas around the state to honor their children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

The honor is a major turning of the page. The piece of paper you will receive can help you in more ways than you realize.

While most of us have many years behind us since graduation, we have had an opportunity to learn more about life and sometimes its failures.

Here's some advice:

• You live in a great nation. With all of the talk about how horrible things are or how horrible America is, throughout its history our country has provided opportunity for millions.

The opportunities here offer a chance to escape persecution, practice religion, say pretty much what you want, and live in freedom. Our country also allows people, who may grow up in poverty, to accomplish great things and become successful.

• You live in a great state. Just look at it.

• Remember the people you went to school with. Most people can remember their favorite teacher or coach, but it is important to remember the folks you were in science class with. They are the people who will be your friends nearly 30 years later.

• Build bridges, don't tear them down. There will be people who will make you angry in your personal and business life. Rise above it all, don't be vindictive.

• There are no last acts in your career. In today's world, most people will have three or four careers, sometimes more than that, before they retire.

"Success is not final, failure is not fatal; it is the courage to continue that counts." Some folks attributed that to Winston Churchill, but it's doubtful he said that. Even before memes, people put words into the mouths of others. But that doesn't mean the thought isn't right.

You will be facing many issues in the future: finding a job, going to college; not to mention inflation, a war in Europe and threats to free speech to common sense itself.

Your generation will play a huge role in the future of this country. Make the most of it.