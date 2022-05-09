Far from enemy

"The press is the enemy of the people," shouted a presidential candidate, and the crowd cheered. Recently I saw the video of this again on the TV news and I felt a renewed concern for our U.S. Constitution and for the future security of our nation.

Perhaps anyone in leadership that says this is the real enemy of the American people.

It is common for despots, dictators and strongman rulers to try to destroy the free press. And unfortunately, some American candidates and their followers stir up anger toward the press in an attempt to create political support and get votes. Do you remember watching recent political rallies where crowds waved American flags, but also cheered wildly when a candidate ridiculed the press members in attendance?

All elected officials take an oath to preserve and protect the Constitution of the United States, and that Constitution plainly protects the free press. How can patriotic Americans not honor this constitutional protection?

We need only to look at Russia, China, or North Korea where these strongman governments maintain their absolute power by controlling the media and press to prevent opposition and criticism. These countries not only control the press, they rule by fear and imprison any journalist who dares to challenge the government lines.

It is reasonable to ask if Russia would get away with the murdering children and the horrors of their military attack in Ukraine if journalists were free to tell the people of Russia what was actually happening. They even passed a law creating a 15-year prison sentence for journalists that report a different version of the Ukraine war than the official Russian reporting.

Our early American forefathers who had seen the oppression of the European kings and monarchs wrote the U.S. Constitution. They created a government of three equal branches and the free press as vital protections from the oppression of dictators, despots and strongman rulers.

And even today, more than 200 years after this amazing document was written, the free press is still an American protection from those who aspire to total control. We may not always like the conduct of some of the press, but these journalists and a free press are crucial to our nation's survival.

Jim Lancaster of Sheridan is a retired state representative and the author of two books on local history.