Filipinos go to polls to elect new president

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipinos began voting for a new president today, with the son of an ousted dictator and a champion of change and human rights as top contenders in a deeply divided Asian democracy.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the strongman ousted in a 1986 army-backed "People Power" uprising, has led preelection surveys with a seemingly insurmountable lead. But his closest challenger, Vice President Leni Robredo, has tapped into public complaints over the prospect of another Marcos recapturing the seat of power and harnessed an army of campaign volunteers to underpin her candidacy.

Eight other candidates, including former boxing star Manny Pacquiao, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and former national police chief Sen. Panfilo Lacson have lagged far behind in voter-preference surveys.

Long lines of voters turned up early across most of the country without any major incident. But in southern Maguindanao province, a security hot spot, unidentified men fired at least three grenades Sunday night in the vicinity of the Datu Unsay town hall compound, wounding nine people who traveled there in advance from far-flung villages to be able to vote today. Two other grenades exploded shortly after in nearby Shariff Aguak town but caused no injuries, police said.

The winner will take office on June 30 for a single, six-year term as leader of a Southeast Asian nation hit hard by two years of covid-19 outbreaks and lockdowns.

Still more challenging problems include a sagging economy, deeper poverty and unemployment, and decades-long Muslim and communist insurgencies. There will likely also be questions over how to deal with calls demanding the prosecution of outgoing populist leader Rodrigo Duterte, whose anti-drug crackdown has left thousands of mostly petty suspects dead and sparked an investigation by the International Criminal Court.

Duterte's daughter, southern Davao city Mayor Sara Duterte, has topped surveys as Marcos Jr.'s vice presidential running mate in an alliance of the scions of two authoritarian leaders who had long been in the cross-hairs of human-rights groups. The tie-up has combined the voting power of their separate northern and southern political strongholds, boosting their chances but compounding worries of human-rights activists.

"History may repeat itself if they win," said Myles Sanchez, a 42-year-old human-rights worker. "There may be a repeat of martial law and the drug killings that happened under their parents."

About 67 million have registered to cast their ballot during the 13-hour voting, an hour longer than the midterm elections in 2019.

