• King Salman, Saudi Arabia's 86-year-old monarch, underwent a colonoscopy at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jiddah and, though nothing abnormal was found, doctors instructed him to stay in the hospital for a while to rest, state-run media reported.

• John Scott, a former Orange County, Calif., piano teacher, was sentenced to 100 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting and molesting underage students over nearly 20 years at his Lake Forest home and a music studio in Mission Viejo, prosecutors said.

• Jason Warnick, a New Orleans tattoo artist, faces a possible jury trial because an Alabama judge refused to dismiss charges surrounding the theft of a chair-shaped monument to Confederate President Jefferson Davis from 200-year-old Live Oak Cemetery in Selma.

• Steven Hotze, a Houston conservative activist charged with unlawful restraint and aggravated assault, asked a federal prosecutor in Texas to provide marshals to help his private investigator seize what were believed to be fraudulent voter ballots from an air conditioner repairman's vehicle, according to a phone call transcript.

• George Merithew, a retired Omaha police officer and candidate for sheriff in Douglas County, Neb., received a $300 ticket for driving 107 mph in a 65 mph zone on his way to campaign at a Cinco de Mayo parade.

• Kathy Hochul, the governor of New York, announced on Twitter that she would be isolating and working remotely after testing positive for covid-19, and reminded New Yorkers to "get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don't feel well."

• Kent Oliver, director of Tennessee's Nashville Public Library, said the facility "will always respect your Freedom to Read" and, in response to book bans in public schools, that it has a goal to distribute 5,000 "I read banned books" library cards.

• Ali Samoodi, 51, of Anaheim, Calif., faces an attempted-murder charge after police say he shot a man in the head, fled the scene in a U-Haul truck, then led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase before a SWAT team finally took him into custody.

• Kami Rita, a Nepalese Sherpa guide, while leading a group of 10 other climbers, reached the 29,032-foot summit of Mount Everest for the 26th time, breaking the 52-year-old's own record for the most climbs of the world's highest peak, expedition organizers said.