Man wanted in Fort Smith rape caught 18 years later by Mexican officials

FORT SMITH -- A man wanted in connection with raping a Fort Smith girl was arrested in Ensenada, Baja California, by Mexico's State Citizen Security Force.

Jose Antonio Barroso, 57, was taken into custody Thursday in Ensenada. The FBI has been searching for Barroso since 2004 when a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the rape of a girl in Fort Smith, according to a news release from Mexican authorities.

The FBI claimed he had been hiding in Guadalajara, in the Mexican state of Jalisco, however, he was found 18 years later in Ensenada.

Barroso is wanted for his alleged involvement in a series of rapes involving a young girl in Fort Smith, according to the FBI. The rapes occurred from the time the girl was five years old until she was 11 years old when it was reported. A state arrest warrant was issued by the District Court of Sebastian County on Nov. 30, 2004, after Barroso was charged with rape.

Barroso was charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution by the U.S. District Court, Western District of Arkansas, and a federal arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 1, 2005.

Barroso was listed as one of the most wanted by the FBI. He was arrested after a tip lead Mexican officials to his location.

Barroso is being processed by Mexican authorities for his return to Arkansas, according to the Mexican news release.



