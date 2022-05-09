Marchand proves irritating as Boston ties series at two

BOSTON -- Brad Marchand raced toward the empty net, and there was nothing Carolina defenseman Tony DeAngelo could do except throw his stick at the puck. Forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi shattered his across the goal in frustration.

It's the playoffs, and Marchand is at his best -- scoring, passing and getting under his opponent's skin.

"It's a time he loves to play, and he shows it," Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy said after Marchand's two-goal, three-assist game in Boston's 5-2 Game 4 victory over the Hurricanes on Sunday tied the first-round playoff series at 2.

"There's some chirping going on now, too," Cassidy said. "And I think that can elevate his game, as well."

Patrice Bergeron had a goal and two assists and drew a high-sticking double minor from Sebastian Aho at the end of the second period that gave the Bruins a 5-on-3 and left their captain with a black eye and several stitches.

Sixty-eight seconds after the penalty, and 44 seconds into the third period, Marchand scored to break a 2-2 tie.

Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves for his second consecutive win, and David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist.

The series returns to Carolina for Game 5 on Tuesday night.

"It starts over now. We just regroup," Hurricanes Coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "You should have a little emotion right now. It should hurt, and it should bother you and then tomorrow you start fresh."

And now, the Bruins are assured a Game 6 in Boston on Thursday.

Brett Pesce and Jordan Staal scored for Carolina, and Antti Raanta returned to stop 23 shots for the Metropolitan Division champions.

LIGHTNING 5,

MAPLE LEAFS 2

TAMPA, Fla. -- Ross Colton scored twice, Andrei Vasilevskiy had 22 saves and Tampa Bay got off to a fast start and beat Toronto in Game 4 to even their first-round playoff series.

Steven Stamkos, Pierre Edouard Bellemare and Pat Maroon scored in the first eight minutes against Game 3 star Jack Campbell in the opening period, setting the tone for a long night for the Toronto goalie coming off a stellar performance two nights before.

Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat also scored, and Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov each had two assists for the Lightning.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Toronto.

BLUES 5, WILD 2

ST. LOUIS -- Jordan Kyrou and David Perron each scored twice, Jordan Binnington made 28 saves in his first start this postseason and St. Louis beat Minnesota to even the best-of-seven Western Conference series at 2-2.

Ryan O'Reilly added a goal and two assists, and Perron also had an assist for St. Louis.

Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves.

Game 5 is Tuesday night at St. Paul, Minn., before returning to St. Louis for Game 6 on Thursday.

Kyrou and Perron scored 54 seconds apart in the second period to break a 1-1 tie.,

Perron converted the go-ahead score on a shot that squeezed past Fleury towards the net. Minnesota forward Marcus Foligno tried to keep the puck from rolling across the line, but he flipped it off the back of Fleury and into the net.

Kyrou got his second of the game to push the lead to 3-1 with a shot off a pass from Ryan O'Reilly, who assisted on both second-period goals.

Boldy cut the deficit to 3-2 by scoring off a scramble in from of the net 2:39 into the final period.

Perron added an empty net goal with 1:58 remaining, and O'Reilly had a power-play goal with 1 minute left to cap the scoring.

Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)



Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand scores in the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)



Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates after scoring in the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)



Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman stops the puck in the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Boston. The Bruins won 5-2. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)



Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amourin, top, and members of the team watch as the Hurricanes trail the Boston Bruins in the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

