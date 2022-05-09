MASTER CLASS: Amuse your dog and stretch your calves with this one helpful exercise





For the better part of my life, I have had at least one canine companion. I have owned all sorts of different breeds, ranging from the hunting variety to lap dogs. Each was special and provided support to my family and me in important times.

Living an active lifestyle is better with dogs.

Dog walking is probably the best example of physical activity they facilitate. In my neighborhood, I'd guess that about half the households take their dogs on walks, at least from time to time. It's a fantastic way to enjoy the weather, get some exercise and interact with neighbors.

Stretching before and after a bout of dog-walking is always a good idea; and it's also important to recognize the dog's limitations with regard to speed, distance and temperature. Smaller dogs should walk shorter distances and are less tolerant of extreme temperatures. Larger, more athletic breeds can walk for hours without missing a beat.

Back in the early 2000s, I learned this lesson the hard way while hiking Pinnacle Mountain just outside Little Rock. I had a shepherd mix named Mister at the time, and he enjoyed being active. I'd taken him on plenty of walks over uneven terrain, but this was the first day we dared to climb Pinnacle.

He was a trooper for pretty much the entire ascent, but he lay down when we reached the top and wouldn't stand up. I gave him water, and we rested for a good 30 minutes to allow his (and my) heart rate to normalize. He still wanted no part of walking any farther.

So, I hoisted him across my back in a fireman's carry position and walked my 50-pound dog down the mountain on my shoulders. He was completely calm throughout, and I felt awful for exhausting Mister with a hike that was too intense and far too long given his experience.

It was a mistake on my part, and one that I won't ever forget. Since then, I have introduced exertion gradually to my dogs, giving them time to gain more endurance before challenging them with anything complex. And to be honest, I'm a lot less interested in climbing mountains these days.

Indoor exercise is always an opportunity to engage dogs, especially when there's no equipment involved. Floor movements, stretching and abdominal work are a few examples of fun ways to stay active without asking your furry friend to leave the room.

This week's exercise is a flexibility movement aptly named the Downward Dog Calf Stretch. It's one that dogs seem to find interesting as they weave in and out of your hands and feet.

1. Stand barefooted with your arms at your sides.

2. Lean forward and place both hands on the floor while keeping your feet in place.

3. Walk your hands forward a few inches, and raise your hips up to stretch the hamstrings. This "downward dog" position is your starting point.

4. Press your right toe into the floor to flex your right calf, then slowly lower it.

5. As you do this, press your left toe into the floor to flex your left calf, then slowly lower it into a stretch.

6. Continue flexing and stretching both calf muscles until you've performed 20 repetitions.

For those interested, here's the list of different breeds I have had throughout my lifetime. Poodle (Sam), Lhasa Apso (Shot), Collie (Max), toy Collie, Shepherd mix (Mister) and two King Charles Cavaliers (Max and Vince). Have a great week!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column 20 years ago at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

vballtop@aol.com



