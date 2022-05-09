• A new museum and archive dedicated to Bob Dylan and his work is set to open Tuesday -- the culmination of a six-year journey that began when local banking and oil billionaire George Kaiser's foundation bought Dylan's voluminous personal archive and pledged to create a home for it. For the first time, the public be able to see some of more than 100,000 items in Dylan's personal archive -- including multiple song drafts, rare recordings and videos, and artifacts such as the battered Turkish drum that inspired the song "Mr. Tambourine Man." It promises a historic new look into the creative engine that has driven the singer's 60-year-career. When Dylan came to Tulsa for a concert last month, he did not visit the center being created in his honor, although his longtime bassist, Tony Garnier, did stop by. Dylan instead made time to attend the season opener for the Tulsa Drillers -- the town's minor league baseball team, according to historian Douglas Brinkley, a patron of the center. Organizers hope the 29,000-square-foot, $10 million center will become a cultural touchstone in Tulsa, offering fans and historians a greater understanding of the musician, who at age 80 is widely considered the country's greatest living artist. "The scope of the material and its impact is almost without equal," said Steven Jenkins, the Dylan Center's director. "But we have no intention of trying to explain the Bob Dylan mystery. No matter how hard we try, the man at the core of all this somehow continues to remain elusive."

• Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose will host this year's Tony Awards. The "West Side Story" star will lead the presentation June 12 at New York City's famed Radio City Music Hall live on CBS and Paramount+. An hour-long preshow will stream on Paramount+. "After the challenging last two years, there is no one better to bring the theater community together on this important night honoring the best of Broadway and share the joys of live performing once again than this extraordinarily talented artist," said Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music, live events and alternative programming at CBS. DeBose is a theater veteran, with roles in "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," "Hamilton," and "Motown the Musical."