



BASKETBALL

Morant unlikely for Game 4

Memphis guard Ja Morant is unlikely to play in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against Golden State tonight after injuring his right knee on a play with Jordan Poole that the teams are debating from the Grizzlies' 142-112 loss Saturday night. Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins said Sunday he doesn't expect Morant to be available with Memphis trailing the Warriors 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Morant, who limped off with 6:19 remaining in the game, was unable to do any basketball activity Sunday, Jenkins said. Morant left Chase Center without speaking to reporters but posted and later deleted a video of the play on his Twitter feed with the words "broke the code," a reference Warriors Coach Steve Kerr had used four days earlier when Dillon Brooks' hard foul in Game 2 sidelined Gary Payton II. Poole and Andrew Wiggins swarmed Morant as he dribbled at the top of the three-point arc when Morant struggled to keep possession -- and Poole called it a basketball play with him going for the ball. On Sunday, Kerr shrugged several times when asked about it and said he saw no need to discuss the latest back-and-forth between the franchises.

Kings set to hire Brown

The Sacramento Kings have agreed to hire Golden State assistant Mike Brown as their head coach. A person familiar with the decision confirmed on Sunday that Brown will take over the franchise with the longest playoff drought in NBA history. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the hiring. ESPN first reported that Brown would get the job. Brown previously had two stints as head coach in Cleveland where he guided the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in 2007 and had one stint as coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Brown is expected to remain with the Warriors for the rest of their playoff run before making the short move to Sacramento where he will be the latest former Golden State coach to take over the Kings.

GOLF

Homa first at Wells Fargo

Max Homa played solid, steady golf during a week of cold, wet conditions and a back-and-forth Sunday duel with Keegan Bradley, closing with a 2-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship. Homa, who finished at 8-under 272 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, won for the fourth time in his career and third time in the last 15 months. Homa, who also won the season opener in Napa, Calif., joins Scottie Scheffler (four), Hideki Matsuyama (two), Sam Burns (two) and Cameron Smith (two) as multiple winners on tour this season. He moves to No. 6 in the Presidents Cup for the September matches at Quail Hollow. Homa got his first career win in 2019 at Quail Hollow, which took the year off as Wells Fargo host because of the Presidents Cup. TPC Potomac, which last held a tour event in 2018, filled in ably despite torrential rain on Friday and Saturday and unseasonably cold temperatures most of the week. Former University of Arkansas golfer David Lingmerth shot a 74 on Sunday for a 6-over 286 overall.

Flesch overtakes Toms

Steve Flesch rallied from four shots behind with a 7-under 65 for a one-shot victory in the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, his second title at the TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga. Flesch also won this tournament in 2018, his only other win on the PGA Tour Champions. David Toms had a two-shot lead on the back nine when he missed a 6-foot birdie putt on the 13th and then a 6-footer for par on the 14th. Needing a birdie to force a playoff, Toms had a hybrid for his second shot on the par-5 18th and then chose to lay up. His wedge from 103 yards was 18 feet right of the flag and he missed for a par and a 70. Glen Day (Little Rock) finished in a tie for seventh. Day fired a 68 on Sunday to finish at 6-under 210. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) finished in a tie for 10th, finishing at 5-under 211 after a second consecutive 73.

Grant wins by one stroke

Brent Grant birdied the par-5 18th hole for a 3-under 69 and a one-shot victory over Kevin Yu, his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Simmons Bank Open in College Grove, Tenn. Grant, a Honolulu native who played college golf for BYU-Hawaii, had a one-shot lead until a bogey on the 17th hole at The Grove. He made up for it with his birdie on the final hole. Grant finished at 16-under 272 and moved to No. 12 on the points list. The top 25 players at the end of the regular season earn PGA Tour cards. Yu, who started the final round with a one-shot lead, closed with a 71. Zack Fischer (Benton) and Vincent Norrman of Sweden each shot 67 and tied for third. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) posted a 6-under 282 for the tournament. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) completed the tournament at 13-over 301.

Olesen ends 4-year drought

Thorbjorn Olesen finished eagle-birdie for the second consecutive day for a one-shot victory in the British Masters, his first European tour title in nearly four years. Olesen closed with a 1-over 73 to finish a stroke ahead of Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg (68) at The Belfry. South Africa's Justin Walters (71) and Scottish pair Connor Syme (70) and Richie Ramsay (71) shared a three-way tie for third. Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles of Spain finished with a 73 on Sunday and a 293 overall.

TENNIS

Teen polishes off Madrid run

When Carlos Alcaraz played in his first Madrid Open as an 18-year-old, his goal was to gain experience and learn from the top players. Only a year later, Alcaraz already feels he belongs among the best. The Spanish teenage sensation capped another impressive week with a straight-set victory over Alexander Zverev on Sunday to win the Madrid Open and become the second-youngest player to win two Masters 1000 titles. His comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win over Zverev followed victories over his idol Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals and top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. Alcaraz became the youngest winner in Madrid, and the second youngest to win two Masters 1000 trophies after Nadal won in Monte Carlo and Rome in 2005 as an 18-year-old. Alcaraz had already become the youngest to enter the top 10 since Nadal did it in 2005.

BOXING

Bivol remains unbeaten

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol retained his title by defeating Saul "Canelo" Alvarez by unanimous decision Saturday night in Las Vegas. The unbeaten Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs), who has held a version of his belt since May 2016, handed Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) just the second defeat of his career. Alvarez moved back up to the heaviest weight of his career to contend for the 175-pound title. Alvarez fought at light heavyweight only one other time in his career, beating Sergey Kovalev in late 2019. After opening the fight with a trio of very close rounds, it was clear Bivol would be able to utilize his advantages with reach and height, to pepper Alvarez and keep him off when charging with his power punches.

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, bites the trophy after winning the final match against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul White)



Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates after winning the final match against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul White)



Alexander Zverev, of Germany, right, sprays with sparkling wine Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, at the end of the final match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Alcaraz won 6-3, 6-1. (AP Photo/Paul White)



Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns the ball to Alexander Zverev of Germany during the final match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul White)



Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates after winning the final match against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul White)



Alexander Zverev, of Germany, walks on the court during the final match with Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul White)



Alexander Zverev, of Germany, pulls up his jersey during the final match with Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul White)





