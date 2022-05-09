OPINION | A WORD: Can you spot the easy answer buried beneath the clues?





We're playing a game I call Obfuscation.

Your goal is to recognize the word. My goal is to make you doubt.

This week's noun and/or verb has four letters. According to a satirical essay by Joshua David Stein, the fourth letter died Dec. 4, 2003 (see arkansasonline.com/59word).

? ... ? ... ? ... ?

Got it? No? OK, the word means ...

◼️ In the United Kingdom, a police informant, a spy.

Did that not help? I am so sorry! Here, try this:

◼️ A projecting or open end, a beak or a prominent point or edge.

Oh, no! Don't feel bad, it's just one of those days. Here, take this:

◼️ In a torpedo, a small section containing the primer.

Oh, phooey. Well, you're sure to know it if we add this:

◼️ To poke about speculatively: to snoop.

No? You've got this. Keep trying.

◼️ The end of the head of a golf club farthest from the shaft.

Here's a really, really big clue:

◼️ Odor or aroma.

This one will certainly do the trick!

◼️ To push or shove with nose or muzzle.

Last week's word was "air." I'll print this week's answer May 16, but feel free to email if you'd like someone to praise you and thank you for playing.

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



