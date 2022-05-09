100 years ago

May 9, 1922

• Literary and athletic honors in the junior high class of the inter-city meet were shared yesterday by the West Side and East Side Junior High schools of Little Rock, the former scoring high in the literary, and the latter in the athletic events. In the grammar school contests, Pulaski Heights school was winner, and the athletic honors went to Riverside grammar school of North Little Rock.

50 years ago

May 9, 1972

• Less than a year after it was established, the Housing Information and Counseling Center of the Urban League of Greater Little Rock, is starting to show results in its efforts to help families obtain federal assistance to purchase a house. The Center was established in July, with a two-year $75,000 grant from the privately funded Englewood Foundation. The Center was to disseminate information on the Federal Housing Administration's Section 235 Program for lower and moderate-income families and offer financial counseling to enable families with poor credit records to qualify for interest subsidies under the Section 237 program. Through April, the Center obtained funds for 19 families, including six who had poor credit ratings.

25 years ago

May 9, 1997

HOT SPRINGS --Known by history buffs as the city's unknown tourist attraction, Marcus Phillips is still going strong at 82. Phillips, an author, lecturer and longtime employee of the city, Garland County and the U.S. Forest Service, is best known for his group tours of notable Indian sites and talks on the history of the tribes in the area. He began another 10-part slide series last Friday afternoon at the Transportation Depot with a talk on the various Indian tribes which came to "The Valley of the Vapors" to bathe the sick in the thermal pools. Part Cherokee by his great-grandmother, Phillips began studying local Indian history and myths because he noticed few scholars were writing about the tribes here. Visiting tribes included the Caddo, Quapaw, Osage, Tunica, Cherokee and Choctaw Indians. "I saw our Indian culture was being lost by Hot Springs, and I took it upon myself to hand it down to the next generation and at the same time make us conscious of our Indian heritage," Phillips said. "I maintain our Indian heritage is just as forceful or influential as any other culture. I thought it ought to be preserved."

10 years ago

May 9, 2012

ROGERS -- Rogers High School Principal Robert Moore has been named the 2012 Arkansas High School Principal of the Year. Moore's nomination stood out for several reasons, said Richard Abernathy, Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators executive director, who presented the award at a ceremony at the school. Superintendent Janie Darr wrote in the nomination letter that Moore is both strong in conviction and an advocate for all students, and reviewers were impressed by the way he worked to involve both the staff and community in the school.