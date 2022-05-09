Pulaski County sheriff candidates concerned about staffing, jail conditions, spending





With early primary voting kicking off today in Pulaski County, two Republicans are set to square off for the nomination to run against the incumbent sheriff, a Democrat, in November's general election.

Calvin Grogan, a 31-year Little Rock Police Department veteran who now works for the police at Pulaski Technical College, will face Paul "Blue" Keller, a 23-year U.S. Army veteran who now leads the criminal investigation division of the Arkansas Insurance Department.

The winner of the primary election will face Sheriff Eric Higgins, who was elected in 2019 and also has a background working for the Little Rock Police Department.

Grogan, who calls himself a "constitutional, biblical conservative," thinks his three decades of law enforcement experience makes him the right leader to address the agency's morale issues, staffing shortages and budgetary problems, he said.

Keller, on the other hand, said his experience leading men and women and working within the limits of strict budgets to accomplish challenging tasks makes him qualified to replenish the ranks of the agency and focus spending on the agency's most key needs.

The agency has lost many good deputies and jail staff because of poor morale and leadership, Grogan said. He thinks that under his leadership, he could quickly reverse the hiring slump.

"A lot of good men and women" are still with the agency, Grogan said, but "they need to know that somebody supports them," and deputies have told them they don't feel that way under Higgins.

Keller also highlighted the problem with staffing, saying that the agency will need to look at new recruiting pools and try to appeal to personnel who have left the agency for other work.

Keller, who has worked as both a reserve and full-time deputy with the agency, said that because of short staffing, deputies working in detention are working a mandatory sixth eight-hour shift a week, and being paid on time-and-a-half.

In addition to costing the county more in wages, this tactic grinds personnel down, he said.

"And they don't really want to be there because they are tired, they are extremely tired," Keller said.

In addition to the former deputies he is confident would return to the agency if he were elected, Keller intends to recruit U.S. military veterans, especially those with military police experience, and work with the county's Hispanic community to hire more Spanish-speaking deputies, who he says are greatly needed on the force.

Grogan said he also intends to widen the pool of recruits the agency can draw from to bring manpower back up. He said he wasn't sure of the exact hiring requirements at the county now, but he knew that Little Rock police required recruits to have a college degree, something he doesn't see as strictly necessary if a recruit can meet the other standards.

"Sometimes I think they weed out a lot of good potential," Grogan said.

Higgins acknowledged that his office has a shortage of personnel, especially jail staff. On Friday, he said the department was short 13 deputies on the enforcement side and had a little over 70 vacancies in detention.

"We're competing in the same market," as other law enforcement agencies in central Arkansas, Higgins said, and the county is at a disadvantage because it doesn't offer health insurance coverage for employees' spouses, a deterrent he's asked the Quorum Court about changing.

Higgins also convinced the Quorum Court to bring the salary for deputies from 88% of fair market rate salary when he arrived to 100% of the fair market rate, he said.

Both Grogan and Keller are concerned about the way the agency spends its money, and intend to review the process and make sure taxpayer dollars are being spent wisely.

"Right now, it looks to me like there is a lot of money that is obviously needed for manpower and to get the jail to where it is safe," Keller said.

Keller is concerned that conditions at the jail have gotten so bad that there are safety risks for both staff and inmates, and he said he is frustrated that previous sheriffs have not seemed to put money into fixing these issues.

"My question is, why weren't they fixed all along?" Keller asked.

Grogan agreed, and said he has concerns about where all the tax dollars are going if not to making repairs and improvements on the jail.

"It's no secret that the jail's just a hot mess right now, not just for the jail staff but for prisoners," Grogan said.

During Higgins' tenure, he has spent millions to repair and maintain the 28-year-old jail, he said, including $1.8 million to replace the locks in cell blocks, a process that is still ongoing, and $1.3 million to make repairs to the jail's electronic central control system.

The approximately $6 million allocated to operating costs for the jail each year is just not enough to do everything that needs done, Higgins said. He cautioned voters against candidates who say they think the budget could be slimmed down to use less in taxpayer money.

Grogan and Keller both cast a skeptical gaze on the agency's support of social programs intended to prevent people leaving the jail from re-offending or to prevent young people from getting involved in crime in the first place.

Grogan flatly said that he's not opposed to the social programs, but that they don't fall within the constitutional duty of the sheriff.

If elected, Grogan said, he intends to review the programs the agency currently backs and apply strict standards to them. If offenders are back in jail within six months of going through the programs, he doesn't consider them successful or worth taxpayer money.

Keller is supportive of any programs that effectively reduce the county's recidivism rate or keep kids from falling into crime, he said, but he is skeptical of the current programs.

"I have not seen a lot of facts regarding [Higgins'] anti-recidivism program, that seems to be kept pretty close to the belt," Keller said. "I don't know what it costs or doesn't cost."

However, Keller said, if the programs are proven to work, "we'll throw behind them 100%."

The voluntary re-entry programs the jail offers to inmates have brought the recidivism rate in the county to about 20% for men and women, Higgins said, acknowledging that men are statistically more likely to re-offend. He compared that to the Arkansas Department of Corrections' rate, which he said is at about 47%.

"We are assessing what we do," Higgins said. "I am interested in results."

In addition to waning manpower and problems with the jail, Keller said he is concerned with officer safety. He said that just a handful of deputies are patrolling at night, leaving them with limited support and weakening their ability to build rapport with the community and keep criminals on their toes.

"We need to be out there aggressively patrolling, and we're not doing that because we're out doing other things that are keeping deputies off the streets," Keller said.

Grogan, for his part, said he is concerned that the agency is not a public service, as it should be, because of the strained personnel and aging jail. He sees the role of the office as working with the community to bring safety and security.

"I'm a firm believer that the community wants to have law enforcement in their community," Grogan said. "Law enforcement needs the community to be successful."

The Pulaski County primary elections are on May 24, with early voting starting today, and the general election is Nov. 8, with early voting opening Oct. 24.



