Remember when, Arkansas? On May 8, 2003, Little Rock Air Force Base families welcomed 400 troops home from Iraq





Anxious eyes searched the sky to the north over Jacksonville as what looked at first like a flock of geese appeared over a ridge. The day was May 8, 2003.

Hundreds of military families waiting near the flightline at Little Rock Air Force Base recognized the rumble of C-130s.

Gonzalo Paniaqua, 6, wearing a homemade version of a flight suit, barely contained his excitement. Two-year-old Zachery Ehler clutched a sign: "Welcome Home Hero."

Nearby, 5-year-old Jacob Reed held the end of a sign that read, "Welcome Home Daddyo." Jacob told Democrat-Gazette reporter Amy Schlesing that two of the sign's three stick figures were him and his dad — Staff Sgt. Wayne E. Reed. The green figure with red eyes was Saddam Hussein — "getting hurt."

The North Pulaski High School band began playing. The rumble in the sky became a roar.

"I see him, Mom!" Jacob yelled. Zachery traded his sign for an American flag to wave for Dad.

Nine cargo transport planes landed one by one and taxied up, at their helms and within their bellies about 200 members of the 50th Airlift Squadron of the 463rd Airlift Group at the base.

By the end of that day, 18 C-130s and more than 400 members of the 463rd Airlift Group and 314th Airlift Wing were home from the war in Iraq -- all but about 150 of the unit's 650 airmen sent to the war. The remaining airmen, mostly members of the support squadron of the 314th Airlift Wing at the base, returned later.

Among the first military members in the nation to return, the airmen accounted for only a small part of the more than 250,000 American forces on and around the Arabian Peninsula at the height of the war. And the return of the airmen was only the beginning for Arkansas troops deployed overseas.

More than 2,500 Arkansas National Guard and Reserve troops had mobilized, and with the exception of about 40 Air National Guard security forces demobilized in April 2003, their return dates had not then been announced. About half of the Arkansans remained at military bases across the country in May 2003, awaiting orders.

But the wait was over for hundreds at Little Rock. The C-130 bearing Gonzalo's father, Capt. Jose Paniaqua, landed and taxied closer. The little boy leapt forward and spread his arms in welcome.





[Gallery not showing? Click here to see photos: arkansasonline.com/59home/]









