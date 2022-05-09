School bombed; 60 feared dead





ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine -- More than 60 people were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb flattened a school being used as a shelter, Ukrainian officials said, while Russian forces pressed their attack on defenders inside Mariupol's steel plant in an apparent race to capture the city ahead of Russia's Victory Day holiday.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "appalled" by the reported school bombing Saturday in the eastern village of Bilohorivka and called it another reminder that "it is civilians that pay the highest price" in war.





Authorities said about 90 people were sheltering in the basement. Emergency crews found two bodies and rescued 30 people, but "most likely all 60 people who remain under the rubble are now dead," Serhiy Haidai, governor of Luhansk province, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.





Russian shelling also killed two boys, ages 11 and 14, in the nearby town of Pryvillia, he said. Luhansk is part of the Donbas, the industrial heartland in the east that Russia's forces are working to capture.

As Moscow prepared to celebrate the 1945 surrender of Nazi Germany with a Victory Day military parade today, a lineup of Western leaders and celebrities made surprise visits to Ukraine in a show of support.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden met with her Ukrainian counterpart. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised his country's flag at its embassy in Kyiv. And U2's Bono, alongside bandmate The Edge, performed in a Kyiv subway station that had been used as a bomb shelter, singing the 1960s song "Stand by Me."





Trudeau met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and made a surprise visit to Irpin, which was damaged in Russia's attempt to take Kyiv. The Ukrainian president also met with the German parliament speaker, Barbel Bas, in Kyiv to discuss further defense assistance.

The acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Kristina Kvien, posted a picture of herself at the American Embassy, and described plans for the eventual U.S. return to the Ukrainian capital after Russian forces abandoned their effort to storm Kyiv weeks ago and began focusing on the capture of the Donbas.

Zelenskyy and others warned in recent days that Russian attacks would only worsen in the lead-up to Victory Day, and some cities declared curfews or cautioned people against gathering in public. Many theorized Russian President Vladimir Putin may want to proclaim some kind of triumph in Ukraine when he addresses the troops on Red Square.

"They have nothing to celebrate tomorrow," Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told CNN on Sunday. "They have not succeeded in defeating the Ukrainians. They have not succeeded in dividing the world or dividing NATO. And they have only succeeded in isolating themselves internationally and becoming a pariah state around the globe."

Zelenskyy released a video address marking the day of the Allied victory in Europe 77 years ago, drawing parallels between Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the evils of Nazism. The black-and-white footage showed Zelenskyy standing in front of a ruined apartment block in Borodyanka, a Kyiv suburb.

Zelenskyy said that generations of Ukrainians understood the significance of the words "Never again," a phrase often used as a vow not to allow a repeat of the horrors of the Holocaust.





'SURRENDER UNACCEPTABLE'

Russian forces struggled to complete their takeover of Mariupol, which has been largely reduced to rubble. The sprawling seaside steel mill where an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters were making what appeared to be their last stand was the only part of the city not under Russian control.

The last of the women, children and older civilians who were taking shelter with the fighters in the Azovstal plant were evacuated Saturday. Buses carrying over 170 evacuees from the steelworks and other parts of Mariupol arrived in the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia on Sunday, U.N. officials said.

The Ukrainian defenders in the steel mill have rejected deadlines set by the Russians for laying down their arms.

Capt. Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Ukrainian Azov Regiment, a unit holding the steel mill, said the site was targeted overnight by warplanes, artillery and tanks.

"We are under constant shelling," he said online, adding that Russian ground troops tried to storm the plant -- a claim Russian officials denied in recent days -- and lay mines. Palamar reported a "multitude of casualties."

Lt. Illya Samoilenko, another member of the Azov Regiment, said there were a couple of hundred wounded soldiers at the plant but declined to reveal how many able-bodied fighters remained. He said fighters didn't have lifesaving equipment and had to dig by hand to free people from bunkers that had collapsed under the shelling.

"Surrender for us is unacceptable because we cannot grant such a gift to the enemy," Samoilenko said.

The Ukrainian government has reached out to international organizations to try to secure safe passage for the defenders.

RUSSIAN OIL IN CROSSHAIRS

On the economic front, leaders from the Group of Seven industrial democracies pledged to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil. The G-7 consists of the U.S., Canada, Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Japan.

They met with Ukraine's president for online talks to stress their support and to display unity among Western allies on Victory in Europe Day, which marks Nazi Germany's surrender in 1945.

Cutting out Russian oil supplies "will hit hard at the main artery of Putin's economy and deny him the revenue he needs to fund his war," the G-7 countries said in a statement.

"We will ensure that we do so in a timely and orderly fashion, and in ways that provide time for the world to secure alternative supplies," they added.

Casting a look back at World War II, the leaders stressed unity in their resolve that Putin must not win.

"We owe it to the memory of all those who fought for freedom in the Second World War, to continue fighting for it today, for the people of Ukraine, Europe and the global community," they said.

U.S. President Joe Biden's call with the G-7 leaders and Zelenskyy lasted about an hour.

Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said in a statement that the G-7 leaders "reiterated the commitment to diversify energy sources, reducing dependence on Russian supplies." Italy, heavily dependent on Russian natural gas when the war began, has since secured several agreements for alternative gas supplies from other countries. Draghi is scheduled to meet with Biden in Washington on Tuesday.

The U.S. also announced new sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. They include cutting off Western advertising from Russian television stations, banning U.S. accounting and consulting firms from providing services to any Russian, and piling additional restrictions on Russia's industrial sector, including cutting off Moscow from wood products, industrial engines, boilers, bulldozers and more.

The new round of U.S. sanctions will hit three of Russia's most popular television stations in Russia -- Channel One Russia, Russia-1, and NTV -- that the U.S. has said have been at the forefront of spreading misinformation about Russia's prosecution of the invasion.

The Biden administration said the new sanctions prohibiting U.S. accounting and consulting firms from doing business in Russia will help thwart Russian companies and elites from getting help to obscure their wealth and evade an avalanche of sanctions that have already been enacted.

The U.S. also said it imposed some 2,600 visa restrictions on Russian and Belarusian officials and issued a new visa restriction policy that applies to Russian military officials and authorities.

The U.S. sanctioned 27 executives from Gazprombank, a bank that facilitates sales by Russia's Gazprom, one of the largest natural gas exporters in the world, with Europe. The sanctions are the first time that the U.S. has hit the bank that plays a critical role in Russia's considerable gas exports, but the move stops well short of the full blocking sanctions with which the U.S. has hit other big Russian banks.

Ahead of the call, U.K. officials said Britain will provide an extra $1.6 billion in military support to Ukraine to help the nation defend itself against Russian forces.

The funding, which comes from British government reserves, includes over $300 million of military gear promised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week, such as radar systems to target Russian artillery, GPS jamming equipment and night vision devices.

PELOSI ON AID

In the U.S., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said U.S. lawmakers are aware of the urgency of approving a proposed $33 billion aid package for Ukraine, though she stopped short of predicting when Congress might pass it.

"I think we will be able to do it as quickly as possible," Pelosi said on CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "We are very current on the needs and the urgency and, again, we will have bipartisanship as we go forward with it."

Asked if Congress would pass the package this month, she said, "I think we have to."

Biden last month requested $33 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine and other countries affected by Russia's invasion. While there's bipartisan support for helping Ukraine, the plan has been caught up in legislative maneuvering as Democrats weigh attaching $10 billion in funding for covid-19 vaccines and treatment while Republicans say that would prompt them to force a vote on the pandemic-related border restriction policy known as Title 42.

Separately, Pelosi's call for the U.S. government to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism for actions related to its invasion of Ukraine drew a rebuff from U.S. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield.

"Well, I think Russia has put itself on that list of state sponsors of terror," she said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. "It's not necessary for us to put them on."

In an MSNBC interview broadcast Friday, Pelosi renewed her backing for Zelenskyy's request to officially designate Russia.

"If Russia is not listed as a state sponsor of terrorism, tear up the list," she said.

EXPLOSIONS IN ODESA

Elsewhere, on Ukraine's coast, explosions echoed again across the major Black Sea port of Odesa. At least five blasts were heard, according to local media.

The Ukrainian military said Moscow was focusing its main efforts on destroying airfield infrastructure in eastern and southern Ukraine.

In a sign of the dogged resistance that has sustained the fighting into its 11th week, Ukraine's military struck Russian positions on a Black Sea island that was captured in the war's first days. A satellite image by Planet Labs showed smoke rising from two sites on the island.

But Moscow's forces showed no sign of backing down in the south. Satellite photos show Russia has put armored vehicles and missile systems at a small base in the Crimean Peninsula.

The most intense combat in recent days has taken place in eastern Ukraine. A Ukrainian counteroffensive in the northeast near Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, is making "significant progress," according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank.

However, the Ukrainian army withdrew from the embattled eastern city of Popasna, regional authorities said.

Rodion Miroshnik, a representative of the pro-Kremlin, separatist Luhansk People's Republic, said its forces and Russian troops had captured most of Popasna after two months of fierce fighting.

The Kharkiv regional administration said three people were killed in shelling of the town of Bogodukhiv, about 30 miles from Kharkiv city.

South of Kharkiv, in Dnipropetrovsk province, the governor said a 12-year-old boy was killed by a cluster munition that he found after a Russian attack. An international treaty bans the use of such explosives, but neither Russia nor Ukraine has signed the agreement.

"This war is treacherous," the governor, Valentyn Reznichenko, wrote on social media. "It is near, even when it is invisible."

Information for this article was contributed by Elena Becatoros, Jon Gambrell, Yesica Fisch, Sylvia Hui, Aamer Madhani, Emily Schultheis, David Keyton, Yuras Karmanau, Mstyslav Chernov, Lolita C. Baldor and staff members of The Associated Press and by Tony Czuczka of Bloomberg News (TNS).









