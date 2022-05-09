Shelter will close to victims of flood

An American Red Cross shelter to help people displaced from their homes because of recent flooding will close this morning.

Genesis Church at 205 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville will close at 10 a.m. today, the Red Cross said Sunday.

The shelter opened on May 5 to help people affected by flooding in Fayetteville and Johnson. Six individuals stayed at the shelter Saturday.

The Red Cross said it will have representatives at the shelter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today to meet with individuals and families displaced from the West End Apartments and the Johnson neighborhood of Roxanne Place and Staci Drive.

People will need to bring a photo ID and proof of residency, such as a recent utility bill or official document with name and address, if their current photo ID does not list current address, the Red Cross said.