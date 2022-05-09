Springdale man dies in police shooting

A man died from injuries he suffered during an "altercation" with two officers, the Springdale Police Department said Sunday.

Officers responded to a call about someone who was breaking windows of a car at Motas Auto Service, 3200 S. Thompson St., about 12:25 p.m. Sunday, Springdale police said.

"At some point during the altercation shots were fired by our officers and the male was struck," said Capt. Jeff Taylor of the Springdale Police Department.

Taylor said that the officers began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. The paramedics brought the man to a local hospital, where he died. The two officers were also taken to a local hospital. They were treated and released.

Police did not release the names of the man or the officers on Sunday.

The Washington County sheriff's office is investigating the use of deadly force by the officers, Springdale police said.

The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the Washington County sheriff's office investigation as well as an internal investigation by Springdale police.