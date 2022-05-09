Super Quiz: Mnemonics

1. We just like Rushmore.

2. Roy G. Biv.

3. Every good boy deserves favor.

4. My very eager mother just served us nachos.

5. Sally made Henry eat Oreos.

6. Please excuse my dear Aunt Sally.

7. Washington and Jefferson made many a joke.

8. Eat an apple as a nice snack.

9. Kids prefer cheese over fried green spinach.

ANSWERS

1. Presidents on Mount Rushmore

2. Colors of the spectrum (rainbow)

3. Notes on the lines of the treble clef

4. Order of the planets

5. The Great Lakes

6. Order of math operations

7. First seven presidents

8. The seven continents

9. Seven levels of biological classification