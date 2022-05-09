Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Mnemonics

Today at 1:55 a.m.

1. We just like Rushmore.

2. Roy G. Biv.

3. Every good boy deserves favor.

4. My very eager mother just served us nachos.

5. Sally made Henry eat Oreos.

6. Please excuse my dear Aunt Sally.

7. Washington and Jefferson made many a joke.

8. Eat an apple as a nice snack.

9. Kids prefer cheese over fried green spinach.

ANSWERS

1. Presidents on Mount Rushmore

2. Colors of the spectrum (rainbow)

3. Notes on the lines of the treble clef

4. Order of the planets

5. The Great Lakes

6. Order of math operations

7. First seven presidents

8. The seven continents

9. Seven levels of biological classification

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Mnemonics

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT