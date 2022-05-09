Suspect said aware six couldn’t swim

Suspect said aware

AKWESASNE, N.Y. -- Federal authorities say a boat operator knew his passengers could not swim when he abandoned six Indian nationals on a sinking boat during a failed smuggling attempt across the St. Lawrence River into northern New York.

Brian Lazore, a U.S. citizen, was ordered held without bail last week on smuggling charges. His defense attorney, Gabrielle DiBella, told The Associated Press that Lazore is "presumed to be innocent until proven guilty."

Authorities spotted the boat April 28 after it left a hotel in Cornwall, Ontario, and crossed the St. Lawrence River.

Court filings saying Lazore "proceeded to exit the sinking vessel and walked to shore" with the vessel taking on water some 800 feet from the Canadian border.

The boat was almost completely submerged when the firefighters arrived. Lazore and the six passengers were later treated for hypothermia and then arrested by Border Patrol.

"We were going to die," one of the passengers told authorities, according to court documents. "Police saved us."

Another passenger told border authorities he "knew this was not a typical manner to enter the U.S.," according to court documents.

Lazore was charged with felony "alien smuggling."

"Outstanding cooperation between law enforcement and rescue services prevented what could have been a horrific tragedy," Matthew Rourke, the chief of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police Department, said in a statement.

NEW YORK -- Donald Trump's legal team wants to void a contempt ruling and $10,000-per-day fine against the former president over a subpoena for documents related to a New York civil investigation into his business dealings, saying they've conducted a detailed search for the relevant files.

A new, 66-page court filing dated Friday describes Trump's lawyers' efforts to produce documents sought by New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, which is probing whether Trump may have misstated the value of assets like skyscrapers and golf courses on financial statements for over a decade.

Trump has called the investigation a political witch hunt and said the courts were "biased, unyielding and totally unfair."

Last week, a New York appellate judge rejected his bid to suspend the fine while Trump appeals the decision.

In the recent court filing, Trump attorney Alina Habba said the responses to the subpoena were complete and correct and that no relevant documents or information were withheld.

Habba conducted searches of Trump's offices and private quarters at his golf club in New Jersey and his residence in Florida, according to the filing, but didn't find any relevant documents that hadn't already been produced. The filing also detailed searches of other locations including file cabinets and storage areas at the Trump Organization's offices in New York.

In a separate sworn affidavit included with the filing, Trump stated there aren't any relevant documents that haven't already been produced.

He added that he owns two cellphones: an iPhone for personal use that he submitted in March to be searched as part of the subpoena, then submitted again in May and a second phone he was recently given that's only used to post on Truth Social, the social media network he started after his ban from Twitter, Facebook and other platforms.